The El Paso District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration honored small businesses and organizations that champion small businesses at a breakfast May 3 at the Women’s Business Border Center training facility.
The honorees were: Women’s Business Border Center, Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award; Helping Hands Handyman, Encore Entrepreneur of the Year; Tropicana Properties II, Entrepreneur Success Award; Economy Cash & Carry, Family-Owned Small Business of the Year; Afterburn, Minority Small Business of the Year; and Paradigm Shift, Young Entrepreneur of the Year.
Also honored were: West Star Bank, Financial Services Champion of the Year; Rosalyn Thornton with Legal Shield & ID Shield, Minority Small Business Champion; Barbara Armendariz with Subaru of El Paso, Small Business Champion of the Year; Shelby Hernandez with KTSM 9 News, Small Business Media Advocate of the Year; and Alejandra Chavez with Thyme Matters, Women in Business Champion.
