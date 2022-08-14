editor's pick Sandwich shop opening in Far East El Paso By El Paso Inc. staff Aug 14, 2022 Aug 14, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo provided by Earl of Sandwich Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Earl of Sandwich, a Florida-based sandwich chain, celebrates the opening of its first El Paso restaurant on Friday, Aug. 19.The fast-casual restaurant at 3581 Zaragoza is owned by franchisee Kenji Shigematsu, an El Paso entrepreneur who also owns Tin Man Filling Station. “There’s a storied history behind this sandwich restaurant and I’m proud to bring it to the Sun City,” Shigematsu said.The chain was founded by John Montagu, the 11th Earl of Sandwich, along with his son, Orlando, and Robert Earl, the founder of Planet Hollywood. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Earl Sandwich Restaurant Kenji Shigematsu Company Commerce Chain El Paso John Montagu Earl Of Sandwich Tin Man Filling Station Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEl Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has diedDede RogersWhat’s next for Sylvia Acosta; leaving the YWCA for the National Minority Supplier Development CouncilUTEP’s ‘915’ campaign quickly making the Sun Bowl the place to beFirst monkeypox case reported in El PasoWhat’s next at El Paso International AirportKhloe Kardashian splits from mystery boyfriendCity of El Paso awarded $12 million federal grantCity budget: What’s in the $505 million plan for El PasoGoldfarb Law Firm hires paralegal ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedCity measure promises to keep streets safer (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Mexican border cities hit by burning vehicles, blockades Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools California man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud ‘The Horse Whisperer’ writer Nicholas Evans dead aged 72 after suffering heart attack Johnny Depp directing his first film in 25 years about artist who died broke Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ‘will not have their long standing live-in nanny at new downsized home’
