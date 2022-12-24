Sandra Braham’s ties to El Paso go back to August 1992 when she moved to the city to work at the University of Texas at El Paso. She spent 14 years at UTEP in a variety of positions, including associate vice provost, before taking over as the chief executive of the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region.
“I was encouraged to apply as the CEO of the YWCA, and felt that was my calling,” Braham said.
She spent 10 years overseeing the nonprofit, which is among the largest YWCAs in the country, before deciding in March 2016 to head on to a new venture in Clearwater, Fla. There she is the CEO of Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services.
Braham’s memoir was recently published by NOW Publishing. “An Angel for Detroit” dates her family’s history to around 1805, when Braham’s ancestors lived in Coatopa, Ala. Eventually, the family made its way to Kimlock, Mo., where Braham was raised. It’s a city that produced a number of famous individuals, Braham notes, including comedian and civic commentator Dick Gregory.
The town also borders Ferguson, the flashpoint several years ago for protests against police brutality following the killing of Michael Brown by a Ferguson officer.
El Paso Inc. recently caught up with Sandra Braham, who talked about El Paso, her memoir and Ferguson.
Q: What have you been up to since you left El Paso?
It’s funny because it feels like I’m up to the same thing I was in El Paso. I’m leading a complex, large nonprofit organization, Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services. We have shortened that to Gulf Coast JFCS. We have seven lines of business. It’s a $50 million organization, and we have just under 600 employees full time.
We support Holocaust survivors, we do elder services, have workforce development, adoption programs for children, foster care, mental health, behavioral health and residential treatment centers. We have refugee resettlement, where we have an unaccompanied children’s shelter that supports 50 children who enter the country without parents. Of course, we all know too well about that in El Paso.
Q: Do you stay connected to El Paso?
I have lots of friends, and, in fact, I make about two trips there a year. I think my next trip that I have planned is in January. I started working on my memoir when I was in El Paso, and I probably spent nine years working on it there and six years here.
The bulk of my life was spent in El Paso, and I was there for 25 years. There is a lot of nostalgia there. I have dear friends in El Paso that I stay with and kind of hop around. Most mornings, I read the news from El Paso.
Q: What do you miss most about El Paso?
Oh, my goodness. The obvious thing is to say the food and the mountains – just the whole smell of the desert after the rain. I certainly miss my friends.
I think you live in a place for so long, you raise your children there, and that’s where these lifelong relationships come from. So moving to Florida as an adult, you make new friends but it’s different. It’s a different relationship because you’re not sharing the kids, the schools and all of those things.
I was a member of Coronado Baptist Church. I miss the church there.
You know what I really miss, and you don’t find it anywhere? I miss driving down random streets and seeing people barbecuing, having parties, quinceaneras, fiestas, and they just invite you in, and we did the same thing.
You don’t see that anywhere else.
Q: Why did you write a memoir, and what do you hope people will take away from it?
So many people ask me how I got here because it is different seeing an African American, who is not Jewish, leading a Jewish organization. I was in foster care for a period of time because of my mom’s mental illness. I got out of foster on my 17th birthday and I said, “Well, I’m going to write a book about my life.” So I resigned myself to do that when I was 17, but knew that I needed to live a little bit longer to have more of story to tell, I guess.
Once I was at the YWCA, I began writing it because I felt like, wow, this is just an awesome place to be in my life at this time. It took so long to write it because I had a professor on my dissertation committee, Maceo Dailey, the head of African American studies at UTEP. I gave him my first draft, along with a couple of other people. He started asking me historical questions, like ‘What happened here?’ and ‘What happened in this 40-year period?’
I started digging into Ancestry.com and looking at my family history. I found some gaps, so I began interviewing my aunts and uncles, who are in their 70s and 80s now, but they told all of these stories that filled in the gaps.
I spent, probably, the next five to six years researching history and going through that.
The first part of the book is about family history, and I felt I needed that as a gift to my family. The rest of it really is about before, during and after foster care, and what led me to where I am.
What I hope people really get out of it is that it really is a book about grace and hope and faith. It’s an inspirational story, and it’s not so much about my life. It’s about my life, but it really is a book that is designed to give people hope through my life stories.
Q: You have a close connection to Ferguson, Missouri. What do believe the impact has been, good or bad, since the killing of Michael Brown?
Well, it’s a shame to use a person’s death to elevate a message of brutality and abuse of power. In light of the fact that he was murdered in the way that he was, it elevated awareness around not just our country but the world.
There are moments when you don’t forget where you were. Sept. 11 was one of those moments and Rodney King, that beating, was one of those moments. It’s a moment in time that shifts and has the potential to change how people interact with one another.
Like it or not, people are talking about race more, and that’s a good thing. But I think the bad thing is there are also increased hate crimes, increased anti-Semitism, anti-gay. People have really been emboldened to sort of stand in their hate.
So as much elevation has come out of it, the hate also has been elevated. We still have a long way to go.
Email freelance writer Greg Ford at news@elpasoinc.com.
