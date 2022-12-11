During the holiday season, Aurora Apuan and her husband Paul stand in front of the Sam’s Club on Gateway North.
In winter jackets and red aprons with the Salvation Army’s “Doing the Most Good” written across them, they ring bells for eight hours.
“My husband’s a veteran and wherever he wears his Vietnam hat, he has conversations with a lot of the military that are out there,” Apuan, 70, said. “We hear a lot of stories of people that were helped by the Salvation Army while serving.”
She has volunteered as a bell ringer for 51 years.
This year, the Salvation Army of El Paso needs more bell ringers like Apuan for its Red Kettle Campaign.
“After the last few years with the pandemic and now the global inflation crisis, the need is greater than ever,” said Joanna Estrada, public relations manager for the Salvation Army of El Paso.
The Red Kettle Campaign began in 1891 and is one of the longest running national fundraisers. The funds raised in 2021 were able to support more than 25 million American families using Salvation Army services.
“When you become a bell ringer, you are becoming a part of something bigger,” Estrada said. “This is not just a fundraiser or a campaign, this is a holiday tradition.”
When asked what a bell ringer is, she said it is someone that is volunteering or was hired as a seasonal employee.
Bell ringers accept donations at 40 locations in El Paso, including Walmart and Walgreens stores, as well as Cielo Vista Mall and Bassett Place. They are asked to volunteer a minimum of four hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
“Part of what our human resources team tries to do is give an assignment that is close to where bell ringers live,” Estrada said. “It’s just to make things more convenient, and traffic isn’t great during the holiday season.”
Ninety percent of the funds earned through the Red Kettle Campaign support the local community. El Paso’s Salvation Army was able to provide $326,130 in emergency financial assistance in 2021, including rent, utilities, prescription medication and food.
The funds also support the Salvation Army shelter on Paisano Drive, where the nonprofit offers programs that help youth and those experiencing homelessness.
Apuan said she likes to volunteer because it gives her the opportunity to interact with people.
“Some will pass by, and some will stop and talk to us about what happened to them or ask why you guys are doing this and what is this money used for?” Apuan said.
She also volunteers because of what the holidays mean to her.
“Christmas isn’t about what you’re going to get; it should be about giving,” she said. “I think we should all stop for a moment and think about what others need. You could give a few hours of your day to get money that would help others throughout the year.”
El Pasoans can apply to be bell ringers online at RegisterToRing.com or at the Salvation Army at 4300 E. Paisano. The Red Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas Eve.
Estrada said people can also sign up to be virtual bell ringers.
“It’s not as active as doing it in person because you’re not standing there ringing a bell,” she said, “But you interact on social media, email, text and however you decide.”
The Salvation Army also accepts donations through its virtual kettle at Give.SalvationArmyTexas.org and operates the Angel Tree Program that provides Christmas gifts for kids.
Angel Trees with gift wish lists are at the Walmarts on Montana, Zaragoza, Gateway West and Dyer, as well as the Sam’s Clubs on Gateway North, North Mesa, Gateway West and Pellicano.
For more information, visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/elpaso.
