You bought the eggnog. You got stuck in the mall parking lot traffic. But did you vote?
Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, there’s a runoff election coming up.
Three El Paso City Council races went to a runoff after November’s election. Only one Council candidate, incumbent District 5 city Rep. Isabel Salcido, won her seat outright.
On Dec. 17, El Paso voters in Districts 1, 6 and 8 will choose new City Council representatives. Early voting ends on Tuesday.
The three open seats have the potential to shift the momentum of the city’s elected governing body.
In November, District 1 candidate Brian Kennedy led the crowded ballot with 41% of the vote. He’s now running against Analisa Cordova Silverstein, who came in second with 25%.
District 6 incumbent Rep. Claudia Rodriguez is now in a race against Art Fierro. In the regular election, Rodriguez received 42.8% of the vote, and Fierro received 30%.
When Rodriguez was first elected to office, in January 2020, she won her runoff election with 53% of the vote and a 2.5% voter turnout.
The final runoff race, District 8, is between Bettina Olivares and Chris Canales. In November, Olivares received 39% of the vote and Canales received 34%.
All those races happened more than a month ago, with much larger numbers of voters showing up to the polls. This month, El Pasoans have mostly moved on.
According to the El Paso County Elections Department, about 2% of registered voters participated in the first nine days of early voting for the Dec. 17 runoff.
About 33% of registered voters cast ballots in the regular November 2022 election.
The date of the runoff falls on a Saturday this year, a day before Hanukkah begins and a week before Christmas. And runoff elections already bring in low numbers of voters compared to a regular election.
Two years ago, in the 2020 runoff election held on Dec. 12, about 10% of registered voters showed up during early voting to elect two City Council members and the mayor.
That 2020 runoff election brought in a total of about 13% of registered voters to the polls.
There are 160,624 registered voters in Districts 1, 6 and 8.
