Executives and staff with Providence Children’s Hospital and El Paso’s Ronald McDonald House gather with patients Thursday to celebrate the reopening and renovation of the Ronald McDonald Family Room, which had been closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic. They enjoyed baked goods provided by McDonald’s. About 5,000 people a year visit the Family Room, which provides a place of respite and relaxation for the parents and immediate family of children being treated in the hospital.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Paul Foster's Kress building restoration to include spa, food hall and (maybe) a tunnel
- As Texas home values skyrocket, state officials wrestle with how to slow property tax increases
- New report imagines next phase of Downtown redevelopment
- Kappy's Corner: 6 Miners eligible for NFL draft. Will they get called?
- El Paso's Helen of Troy makes $150 million acquisition
- Last men standing: Few UTEP hoopsters on active roster
- Florida prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating
- Horizon City may get two new sports parks
- Habitat Boba Tea, Nopal Nation open at outlets
- Whispers: Eateries, the Magoffin Home and climate change
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Thrown a pandemic curveball, welder starts academy
- Fenenbock, Cabrera settle charter network lawsuit
- From the publisher
- Whispers
- Helen of Troy makes $150M acquisition
- Ukraine admits 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot is a myth
- ‘Outlander’: Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan on ‘Western Feel’ of Season 6 Finale
- ‘Outlander’: It’s Claire & Jamie Against the World in ‘I Am Not Alone’ (RECAP)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.