Executives and staff with Providence Children’s Hospital and El Paso’s Ronald McDonald House gather with patients Thursday to celebrate the reopening and renovation of the Ronald McDonald Family Room, which had been closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic. They enjoyed baked goods provided by McDonald’s. About 5,000 people a year visit the Family Room, which provides a place of respite and relaxation for the parents and immediate family of children being treated in the hospital.

