Vista Hills

Vista Hills Country Club at 2210 Trawood has been closed since 2019. Avanta wants to purchase 22 acres of the golf course.

 Cosima Rangel

For a few years, the only birdies at the Vista Hills Country Club golf course have been the winged ones flying in the sky.

Vista Hills Country Club

The golf course has been mostly empty for years. A land deed restricts how the greens can be used.
Vista Hills golf course

Vista Hills
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.