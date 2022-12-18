For a few years, the only birdies at the Vista Hills Country Club golf course have been the winged ones flying in the sky.
Now, a build-to-rent home developer has set its sights on a 22-acre chunk of the sprawling course as a future location for 200 rental homes.
Avanta, an affiliate of El Paso-based Hunt Companies started in 2020, shared with El Paso Inc. its plans to develop the driving range and the eighth and ninth hole of the golf course on the Eastside.
The development would be the first of its kind in El Paso for Avanta and would be made up of one- to four-bedroom houses with small backyards.
Peter Spier, president of Avanta, said the company’s developments typically have a clubhouse, pool and some sort of open space.
“The greatest benefit is that it’s an opportunity to have a backyard and not have someone live on top of you,” Spier said.
The rest of the golf course is not included in the Avanta sale. The clubhouse at 2210 Trawood was not part of the Avanta sale but was recently sold to El Paso 601 Texas LLC. No plans for the buildings are underway or have been announced.
Since its 2019 closure, the Vista Hills course has been maintained by the country club’s 41 equity members and funds raised by the Friends and Neighbors of Vista Hills group.
While the hilly course may be a prime spot for infill redevelopment in a busy part of El Paso, the Vista Hills course has a land deed that restricts how the greens can be used.
The Vista Hills Country Club board on Friday filed a petition asking a judge to decide if the 22-acre parcel is exempt from the deed restrictions. The sale to Avante is dependent on the ruling.
In a statement attributed to Taffy Bagley, attorney for Vista Hills Country Club, the group is seeking a ruling that the proposed Avanta development is not part of the 81 acres that are reserved for golf course use in the deed.
“When the 161 acres composing the Vista Hills golf course were deeded to Vista Hills Country Club in 1979, the deed stated that slightly over 81 acres had to be always used as a golf course. The 81 acres were never clearly defined,” Bagley wrote.
The course is now empty and is occasionally used by high school track and field teams for practice. There are signs of lack of use, but nearby neighbors remember it for its lush greens and clubhouse events and parties.
Dawn Wolslager, a resident of Vista Hills for more than 30 years, said she has reservations about the plans to build 200 rental homes on a piece of the golf course. She said she is also wondering whether the development could impact her home value.
She said ultimately she wants to see the golf course in use. She’s a member of the Friends and Neighbors group that has been raising funds for course maintenance.
“It’s been fine as a country club, and we have been paying and maintaining it,” Wolslager said. “Why do we need to have 200 rental properties? To me, I just don’t understand.”
Previous plans to redevelop part of the course have fallen through, including in 2018 when a developer proposed building nearly 60 houses on about 11 acres of land of the former driving range.
Stanley Santos, vice president of the Vista Hills Country Club board, said he believes the holes included in the Avanta deal can be reconfigured somewhere in the rest of the 161-acre golf course.
He said the sale of the 22 acres will help pay for debt incurred and attract a potential course management partner.
“Good Neighbors, those joint funds have been able to get us to this point without it looking awful. We’re getting closer and want to communicate with everyone that’s affected by it,” Santos said. “If we could see our way through it, get the covenant lifted on those 22 acres, then we’re going to be so close to getting to a nice story with a happy ending.”
There have been a few course closures in the region in the last decade or so, including two in New Mexico – Dos Lagos Golf Course in Anthony and Santa Teresa Country Club. The Butterfield Trail Golf Club on El Paso’s Eastside came close to closing in 2020.
“I think it would be a shame for this golf course to go the same way as Santa Teresa,” Spier said. “I think there’s a way to avoid that outcome. The members and neighbors have done a good job of keeping it in the condition it’s in.”
There’s no timeline for the development, and Avanta still has work to do before releasing renderings and breaking ground, including traffic engineering. Residential and business owners whose properties are adjacent to the golf course will also be notified.
As part of the land sale, Avanta will also take on irrigation issues on the property, Santos said.
Avanta has communities planned or underway in several Texas cities, including Fort Worth and Bastrop. More developments are planned near Atlanta, Denver and Austin, according to its website.
