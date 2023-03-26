Residents of neighborhoods surrounding Eastwood High School are no strangers to traffic along McRae, a busy thoroughfare on the Eastside.
But some worry that a new development at the corner of McRae and Montwood will attract more traffic and an undesirable environment close to the school.
Union Draft House, a local restaurant and taphouse chain owned by El Paso entrepreneur John Geske, is hoping to open its newest location in the development by Eastwood.
On Thursday, city and school board representatives from the area hosted a community meeting about the project.
Many who attended addressed Geske, as well as representatives from real estate company CBRE, city Reps. Cassandra Hernandez and Henry Rivera, and Ysleta Independent School district trustee Mike Rosales
Some said they had not been informed that the incoming establishment would serve alcohol. Others said Union Draft House is more of a bar than a restaurant. Others said they were told at previous meetings that the restaurant would be like an Applebee’s or Peter Piper Pizza.
Several speakers voiced concerns about how an alcohol-serving establishment would mix with the school and neighborhood environment and were skeptical of an establishment that closes at 2 a.m. Some were concerned about the potential for drunk driving near the school and a lack of resources for traffic control.
Others brought up city regulations about the distance an alcohol-serving establishment has to be from a school. In El Paso, it’s 300 feet, property line to property line.
Kevin Smith, assistant director for the city’s planning and inspections department, said there’s a provision that allows for a business to request to be closer than 300 feet to a school.
The school district can reject that request, and if they don’t it goes to City Council for approval. City officials said they had not received a rejection letter from Ysleta ISD.
“A property selling alcohol can be right next door to a school; it just has to go through that process,” Smith said. “That’s a process other school districts and establishments have gone through, and that’s a potential option from this request from the applicant.”
There are three Union Draft House locations in El Paso.
Celeste Carrillo, marketing coordinator at Union Draft House, said the establishment is embedded in the community and has hosted over 20 fundraiser nights this year, including for schools.
“We’re constantly educating our employees to spread the word, and we’re showing up at events and making our presence known that we care about our community,” Carrillo said. “I don’t think we’ve said no to an organization or any school that has wanted to work with us. We’d be so happy to do the same for Eastwood High School.”
Geske said it was unfair to label Union Draft House as a bar.
“We make pizza from scratch,” he said. “The only reason we have 100 beers on tap is because we wanted to highlight the craft beers of Texas.”
He said the Union Draft Houses are open later on Fridays and Saturdays but that they slow things down after midnight, and last call is earlier than at other El Paso establishments. He said he has heard the concerns from residents at last week’s meeting.
Geske also said he’s proud of the work Union Draft House has done as a local business, and that he’s helping to bring infill development to older parts of the city.
“The biggest compliment I can get is that people think I bought a franchise, but I didn’t. It’s all from our team. We’re all born and raised in El Paso, and we compete with the national chains, and we’re proud of it,” Geske said. “I know we can’t be everything to everyone all the time. But we are family-friendly, and we are here to be a community partner.”
Some speakers at Thursday’s event said they had never heard of any incidents happening at a Union Draft House. But in April 2022, two men were arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred at the Sunland Park location.
In 2019, a woman was arrested for aggravated assault at the Union Draft House in Far East. In 2017, an off-duty Border Patrol agent was stabbed outside the location. The agent later died at a hospital.
In response to concerns about traffic mitigation, the YISD trustee said it was the city’s job, and Hernandez said McRae is actually a state road so the city is limited in what it can do. Ysleta ISD has its own police force and officers can pull over drivers for speeding in school zones.
There are still some steps that need to happen before the Union Draft House can open. Smith said rezoning the parcel was approved by City Council last year. Alcohol sales have not been approved, and Smith said that will be one of the final steps.
The retail development across the street from Eastwood has been under construction for at least a year. The development is on the former site of Mount Hope Lutheran Church, which was sold in 2021 and demolished.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.