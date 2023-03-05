The city employee who filed the sexual harassment complaint against city Rep. Joe Molinar told the outside investigator hired by the city that she was “very concerned with what could happen” and “feared retaliation,” according to the report obtained by El Paso Inc.
On Tuesday, City Council voted to issue a letter of admonition to Molinar, who has declined to comment. The agenda referred to a “complaint against elected official,” but further details were not released publicly.
The report drafted by El Paso attorney Clara Burns, the outside investigator, offers details into the harassment complaints made by the city employee against the District 4 representative.
Reached by El Paso Inc., the employee requested that El Paso Inc. not use her name and she declined to comment.
The employee, who works within the city manager’s office, first made a verbal complaint about Molinar on Nov. 21, 2022, and submitted a written complaint to human resources the following day.
In her report, Burns wrote that she interviewed the complainant, Molinar and six witnesses, as well as reviewed the city’s sexual harassment prevention policy, before coming to her conclusion that “Molinar’s conduct was inappropriate.”
According to the report, the complainant first was made uncomfortable by Molinar in the spring of 2021, when she contacted Molinar about a meeting. Molinar allegedly ended the conversation with “OK, babe.”
On Nov. 17, 2022, at the city’s Thanksgiving luncheon, which featured a live band, the complainant said that Molinar approached her and asked her to dance. She said no, but Molinar continued to ask her to dance, and she continued to decline.
The complainant reported that after the luncheon Molinar approached her again and “told her that she ‘owed him a dance’ and that when she said no he whispered to her that he was going to direct the city manager to make her dance with him.”
According to the report, the complainant told the city manager she was uncomfortable speaking to Molinar.
“She said that she did not know whether that would affect her job or affect the city manager’s job or relationship with Molinar,” the report states. “She expressed that she was very concerned with what could happen, feared retaliation, and did not understand why Representative Molinar seemed so focused on her.”
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Molinar joined Reps. Brian Kennedy, Alexsandra Annello, and Art Fierro in voting to fire City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, giving him a 120-day notice. Mayor Oscar Leeser broke the tie.
Witnesses interviewed during the investigation said the situation at the city luncheon was awkward, according to the report. One witness reported that he “offered to dance with Representative Molinar to diffuse the awkwardness but that Representative Molinar declined.”
The witness also reported that the complainant was “visibly upset and uncomfortable with the situation,” the report states.
In the investigation, Molinar said he attended the luncheon and said he observed the complainant “moving to the music in her chair.”
“He reported that because of that, he went to her table and asked her to dance. He said she said no. He said he may have asked her one more time, but did not ask her 15 times to dance,” the report states.
Molinar also denied saying anything about having the city manager direct the complainant to dance with him.
The report states Molinar also denied calling the complainant “babe.”
In her findings, Burns writes that witness testimony corroborated the complainant’s account of what occurred at the table at the city luncheon and that Molinar’s conduct violated the city’s sexual harassment prevention policy.
“The preponderance of the evidence supports that Representative Molinar’s conduct was inappropriate and that complainant was uncomfortable, intimidated and offended by the conduct,” the report states.
When asked about both the City Council letter of admonition and the investigation report findings, Molinar told El Paso Inc., “No comment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.