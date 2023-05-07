El Paso city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez on Friday delivered a $6,700 check to the city – an amount that covers what she charged to her city-issued gas card in 2022.
“I hope this action effectively resolves any distraction caused by politically motivated attacks,” Hernandez told El Paso Inc.
This week, the El Paso City Council is slated to discuss an internal audit that found Hernandez spent $6,691.49 on her city fuel card in 2022 – the most of any member of City Council.
Altogether, City Council and the mayor’s office charged $19,000 to their city gas cards in 2022, according to the internal audit.
Hernandez has denied overspending on gas and said the auditor neglected to give her office sufficient time to address any of its observations.
“I really do believe that the auditor failed to meet the steps of the internal auditor charter,” she said. “No due process was provided to me, and I think that would’ve resolved a lot of the concerns.”
In its report, the city’s Internal Audit Office recommends that the fuel cards be eliminated and replaced by a vehicle allowance policy.
Hernandez said there’s currently no policy for City Council on how to use fuel card expenses. She said she has larger vehicles and does a lot of driving in her district.
The report stated that the data appeared to show Hernandez was fueling up more than one vehicle. In response, Hernandez said that it wasn’t a violation and that there wasn’t a policy limiting her to filling up one vehicle.
In a statement, she said the gas charge issue comes at a time when City Council should be focusing on more pressing matters, including the upcoming end of Title 42, unfolding migrant crisis and hiring a new police chief.
She said she returned the gas card to the city manager’s office, and added that former city Rep. Claudia Rodriguez would be paying the $5,200 in gas charges identified by auditors for District 6.
