Soon, Mayor Oscar Leeser may once again have a special spot Downtown for burritos.
He, alongside businessman Paul Foster and community leaders, broke ground on the $18 million Kress restoration project Thursday morning.
“Everybody had an experience with the Kress,” Leeser said.
He recalled selling women’s shoes Downtown in 1977 and how he used to walk across the street to the Kress for a 99-cent lunch.
Foster and his team at Franklin Mountain Investments are restoring the long-vacant building, an art deco gem in Downtown. It will be reborn with a food hall, soda fountain, basement spa, meeting rooms and entertainment venue.
“It’s a pleasure and an honor for me to be able to have an opportunity to help recreate some of those memories,” Foster said.
The Kress project is slated for compilation in early 2025.
Foster, who moved to El Paso in 2000, said he had heard so many stories from other El Pasoans that remembered the heyday of the Kress.
“Long before I got here, I had heard about several special, iconic places around El Paso,” he said. “One of those, of course, was Chico’s Tacos. And one was the Kress building.”
The Kress opened at 211 N. Mesa in 1937 and largely operated as a five-and-dime department store until about 1980. The building was designed by Brooklyn architect Edward Sibbert, who designed Kress department stores across the United States.
Franklin Mountain Investments acquired the building in late 2018 for $2.29 million in a bankruptcy auction of buildings owned by William “Billy” Abraham.
The Kress family’s impact extends beyond the store and iconic building left behind. The El Paso store was at one point the chain’s most successful, and, in the 1960s, the Kress family bequeathed to the El Paso Museum of Art a collection of paintings from the Italian Renaissance and two sculptures. They are displayed as part of the museum’s permanent collection.
The Kress is not Foster’s first Downtown project. He has restored several tired-but-historic buildings, including the Mills Building and Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, next to the Kress. The Kress renovation will include an underground tunnel, under Oregon Street, linking the two buildings through a basement spa at the Kress.
A year ago, City Council unanimously approved a tax incentive package to support the restoration of the Kress. The chapter 380 economic agreement includes about $2 million in tax breaks. In return, Franklin Mountain will invest a minimum of $18.4 million, according to the agreement.
On Thursday, Foster said the art deco design of the Kress makes it one of Downtown’s most recognizable buildings.
“We’re going to try to preserve as much of that as we possibly can with our design, while at the same time modernizing and adding all kinds of modern amenities and making it a modern building we can be proud of for many decades to come,” Foster said.
El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez thanked City Council for supporting Downtown revitalization projects.
“You have a lot of energy and momentum taking place right now in Downtown and Uptown,” Gonzalez said.
Franklin Mountain Investments is working with several groups on the Kress project, including local architecture firm In*Situ and Jordan Foster Construction. The lead architect is Cooper Carry, which also worked on the Plaza restoration.
Other project consultants and designers include Revel food hall consultants and Segerberg Spa Consulting.
On Thursday, the crowd at the groundbreaking got to go inside the Kress through the Mills Street entrance. The high ceilings had evidence of once-majestic mouldings, peeling with age and neglect.
There was a bit of old-school wallpaper peeling off a column, and old tile on top of even older tile.
In addition to the food hall, the finished Kress will include a full-service restaurant on the ground floor, full-service bar, lunch counter, that soda fountain, and retail space.
The second floor will include nine kitchens, retail spaces and an entertainment venue.
The basement spa will be a “grotto” setting with a full-service salon, treatment rooms and hydrotherapy pools.
