When the rain falls on Casey Gomez’s Canutillo neighborhood, his immediate concern is its aftermath.
During the monsoon season, the heavy downpour leads to extensive flooding.
And for some, it’s only getting worse.
According to the National Weather Service in El Paso, last year’s monsoon season brought 8.94 inches of rain, the second wettest in the city’s history.
“Last year, it rained heavily in my area, to the point a lot of the residential areas were closed,” said Gomez, 29. “They were asked to evacuate, but a lot of people don’t have a place to go, so there was no point. There is nowhere for the water to go so it causes damage to our homes. There have been times when the water will make some of the homes collapse.”
The Region 14 Upper Rio Grande Flood Planning Group hopes to alleviate those issues.
The group will submit the first draft of its proposal to help control flooding in El Paso and the surrounding area to the Texas Water Development Board.
The development board formed 15 regional groups in 2020 to look at how to control flooding around the state.
The first regional flood plans will be submitted on Aug. 1.
Omar Martinez, chair of the Rio Grande Flood Planning Group, said the flood plans were the state legislature’s priority.
“We only had two and a half years to work on the plan and it was because we needed something actionable with things like climate change and more extreme weather happening frequently,” Martinez said.
He said the group had public meetings during the process.
“We use the best available data along with the best engineering principles and methodologies to come up with solid approaches to managing flooding issues in this area,” he said. “But it’s people’s stories that help us understand what’s happening out in the community.”
The Rio Grande Planning Group works with 23 counties in Texas – including El Paso and Socorro – to identify areas of potential flooding, said Annette Gutierrez, executive director at the Rio Grande Council of Governments.
The council sponsors the group.
“We work with those communities and identify what their needs are,” she said. “Once we take those needs into account, and our consultants do their assessments, they calculate costs and then put that into the regional flood plan.”
Gutierrez said the planning group will continue to accept community input.
After the group submits its plan to the development board, she said they will enter a second phase to review their plan and publish it by January 2023.
“When we’re up and running for the second cycle of the process the public can reach out to the Council of Governments or get in contact with us (the planning group) to speak out,” she said.
When asked about the need for a flood plan, Gutierrez used last year’s monsoon as an example.
“Last year, with the tragic situations that occurred in El Paso and the loss of life, it definitely made people think more about flooding and how to manage it,” she said. “Fortunately, the public has worked directly with the City of El Paso to identify those issues and told us how to take care of those problems.”
Gomez said as much as he wants the problem to be fixed, he remains skeptical.
“I’ve lived in Canutillo my whole life,” he said. “We’ve had floods multiple times and the city does come and help but it’s only when the problem is happening. I’m sure as soon as any problems arise, there’ll be right there trying to fix it and after that, just leave it until another problem comes.”
For more information on the El Paso region flood plans, visit urgfpg.org.
