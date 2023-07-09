A years-long effort to expand high-speed internet to those who cannot access or cannot afford it in the Paso del Norte region has received a $300,000 boost from the Federal Communications Commission.
Borderplex Connect, a nonprofit supported by the El Paso Community Foundation, announced the competitive award Thursday. The funding comes through the Affordable Connectivity Program, a $14 billion program created to expand broadband access nationwide.
“The Affordable Connectivity Program is a great way to start us on that path to making (broadband) more affordable for folks, and to get involved in the community by subsidizing part of their internet bill,” said El Paso Community Foundation CEO Eric Pearson, who is on the Borderplex Connect board of directors.
Some El Pasoans still have no broadband access in their homes, an issue that was highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic when remote schooling and work became a necessity for many.
An April 2022 study commissioned by the El Paso Community Foundation and El Paso County found that 57% of residents and 73% of businesses have broadband internet connections. And the need is greatest in the Lower Valley and east El Paso County.
Regional nonprofits like Borderplex Connect are working in counties along the U.S.-Mexico to let residents know about ways they can access the internet.
The FCC grant supports Borderplex Connect’s outreach efforts, which include door-to-door and direct mail outreach, digital campaigns and Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment events. The organization has partnered with community-based organizations in El Paso, Doña Ana and Luna counties.
“We have a lot of grandparents, who are raising their grandchildren, who might not have that needed connection,” said Terra Winter, CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico. “Some people can sign up for it, but they ask, ‘How do I use it?’ or ‘How do I get protection for it?’ We’re also teaching them internet safety.”
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.
The program also includes a one-time discount of up to $100 toward the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.
For more information on eligibility, visit fcc.gov/acp or call 877-384-2575.
The news conference was attended by community leaders, including JJ Childress, Microsoft’s community engagement manager in El Paso, Kassandra Huhn with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Borderplex Connect board member Daisy Maldonado.
“We are incredibly excited about the Affordable Connectivity Program grant that’s been awarded to Borderplex Connect because we know it will support additional outreach to households in the county that often get overlooked,” Maldonado said.
She is the director of the Empowerment Congress of Doña Ana, which is dedicated to transforming the 37 colonias in their county into healthy, equitable places to live.
Christie Ann Harvey, executive director of the Greater Luna County Economic Opportunity Council, said the program can help Luna County, which has a poverty rate that’s double the national average of 12%.
“Through this award, we will be employing what we call digital navigators that are trained to go into these communities – who are dual language and not only help them learn how to use the internet but also give them advice on banking, economic development and help the community grow,” Harvey said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.