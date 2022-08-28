A critical tool for attracting businesses to El Paso is back after a long two years.
Westcom, a commercial real estate conference, has its second event on Sept. 22 and 23 in Downtown El Paso. The first Westcom took place in 2019, and then the pandemic hit.
“This is a great vehicle to get retailers in town and gives them an excuse to fly into El Paso. It gives them an excuse, and then we try to get the best speakers we can get,” said Bob Ayoub, chief public relations officer at Mimco, an El Paso-based retail development company.
Westcom grew out of conferences held by the International Council of Shopping Centers, which Ayoub said have been happening for more than 12 years. He said those conferences had previously been important in attracting large, popular businesses to El Paso, including Topgolf.
Ayoub said Westcom usually gets between 200 and 250 participants, and that past El Paso events with the ICSC were some of the group’s top attended conferences.
The first Westcom was held at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in Downtown. This year, the conference will be at the Hotel Paso del Norte. The day is filled with panels and speakers, as well as lunch and a post-event happy hour.
Westcom will also focus on the region’s booming industrial real estate market and look at what’s happening at UTEP’s commercial real estate minor program.
“They’re very excited to come and show us what they have coming up in the next two years,” said Tina Wolfe, vice president at Hunt Companies’ Southwest division.
Wolfe said she’s excited about the opportunity to get businesses and real estate developers to the El Paso region for a day so they can see everything going on in the city.
“It was just amazing, the growth we’ve had in the city in commercial real estate in the last two years,” Wolfe said. “I think the need for young people to get into the industry is there.”
Since the 2019 conference, there are more Downtown hotels open and more offerings for those visiting the Paso del Norte region, Wolfe said.
This year’s Westcom speakers include UTEP President Heather Wilson; Robert Lewis, founder and CEO of the Robb Report; Dr. Richard Lange, president of TTUHSC El Paso; and Phil Colicchio, a food and beverage consultant at Cushman & Wakefield.
The keynote speaker is Garrick Brown, a real estate analyst.
Westcom will also feature panels, including one on the industrial boom in El Paso with four real estate developers working on projects in the city.
Another panel will focus on the next generation of commercial real estate professionals and feature young El Pasoans in various real estate positions.
The Westcom conference is supported by diamond sponsor WestStar with other top sponsors, including Hunt Companies, River Oaks, Texas Real Estate Business magazine, Franklin Mountain Investments, Stewart Title, CBRE, Wells Fargo and Mimco.
To register and for more information, visit WestcomEP.com.
