Raymond Nick Malooly, 86, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 11, 2022. Mr. Malooly was born in El Paso, Texas on March 25, 1936. He is preceded in death by his parents E. A. and Afifi Malooly, his beloved wife of 58 years, Alice Royer Malooly, and his brothers Albert, George, Edward, and Richard Malooly. He leaves behind many loving relatives in both the Malooly and Royer families, whom he loved tremendously. He was greatly loved, adored and admired. He is survived by Alan Malooly and grandchildren Ryan Malooly and Skyler Malooly; Susan Daw (Greg) and grandchildren Zachary Daw, Hayley Daw and Cassidy Cybriwsky (John); Lisa Malooly; Michele Karp (Stephen) and grandchildren Arthur Karp and Stephen Karp.
Mr. Malooly was very proud of the life he built in El Paso and the education that he received. He graduated from Texas Western College in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and his love of Texas Western College and the University of Texas at El Paso was a lifelong commitment. He loved cheering on his Miners and attended every football and basketball game that he could. His love and respect for UTEP was of mutual admiration, as he was a 2013 Gold Nugget Recipient. He was also a charter member for the Century Club, was recognized for his outstanding support of UTEP scholarships, and was awarded to the President’s Association.
Mr. Malooly proudly attributed his successful career to starting out in the furniture business at Malooly Brother’s Furniture. He went on to become a successful businessman who founded many companies including Federal Acceptance, ASLM, Pebble Hills Plaza, and Malooly Corporation; which specialize in real estate, investments, and commercial lending. Throughout his career, he acquired several shopping centers and many buildings, including the historic Mills Building and the Cortez Building in downtown El Paso.
His love for El Paso was evident through his involvement in many organizations such as the Sertoma Club of El Paso. In the Sertoma Club he served as President and was awarded the Sertoman of the Year, received the Lewis Jensen Award for Officer of the Year, and was a proud member for life. In addition, he loved supporting the El Paso Symphony Guild, El Paso Opera, the UTEP Athletic Association, and the Sun Bowl Association.
Mr. Malooly was affectionately known by his grandchildren as “Bubba”. Bubba loved cooking dinner for his family and friends while entertaining them with fascinating and funny stories. Many of which involve his “first bankruptcy at five years old,” being “the lowest ranking General of the Junior Woodchucks,” and becoming “an excellent backgammon player at age three”. He had a true calling for telling stories, a natural wit for telling jokes, and a vibrant personality everyone wanted to be around. He was one-of-a-kind and would often be sporting a crazy hat or a silly jacket. He loved to bowl, golf, and play cards, especially poker and gin. A big turning point in his life was the invention of AOL emailing, where he could share jokes, pictures, and virus alerts with 250 of his closest friends. Not only will many people miss him, but they will miss seeing Maloo321 in their inbox.
His generosity, warmth, wonderful sense of humor and larger than life personality will remain forever. Whenever he was asked how he was doing, he always jokingly responded “I’m still here!” and thanks to the wonderful memories that he leaves behind, his family is grateful that he will always still be here.
Mr. Malooly was a devout Orthodox Christian, a member of the Order of St. Ignatius, was the president of St. George Orthodox Church in El Paso, and enjoyed attending St. George Orthodox Church in Arizona.
All are welcome at 9:30 am on Wednesday May 18, 2022 for a graveside service at Memory Gardens of the Valley, 4900 McNutt Road, followed by brunch on the patio at El Paso Country Club from 10:00 am to noon.
The service will be officiated by the Rt Rev. Archimandrite Fadi Rabbat and Rev. Deacon Miguel Sifuentes. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Raymond N. Malooly Endowed Scholarship Fund at UTEP (givingto.utep.edu/Malooly), St. George Orthodox Church, 120 N. Festival Drive El Paso, Texas 79912 or St. George Orthodox Church, 4530 E. Gold Dust Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85028.
