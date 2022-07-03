Cyberattacks are a constant issue for El Paso businesses big and small, and to combat them, the FBI in El Paso is asking businesses to help in the fight against cybercrime.
“I don’t know any other way to describe it; this is a war, and it’s a cyber war that’s being raised in our country,” said Jeffrey Downey, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s El Paso Field Office.
The FBI’s Internet Complaint Center reported more than 1,700 cyber-related crimes in El Paso from June 24, 2021, to June 24, 2022. The victims reported a loss of more than $20 million from cyberattacks, including data breaches, business email compromises and ransomware.
Downey said the attacks are a growing threat to businesses, hospitals, schools and other organizations.
Texas is among the states with the most ransomware attacks, ranking third. The attacks can bring down organizations as thieves hold their digital data hostage and demand a ransom for its release.
“(Cybercriminals) are targeting Texas every day,” Downey said. “There are a lot of corporations that are located in the state of Texas, and we’re not alone here in El Paso.”
To fight back, Downey is seeking help from businesses in El Paso to report these crimes. But many organizations, he said, are hesitant to report cyberattacks.
“We in law enforcement can’t do it alone,” he said. “We need businesses to work with us and to share information when they think they’re a victim.”
There are a few ways businesses in the Sun City can report a cyberattack, including through the FBI El Paso office, their cyber program or by filing a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Complaint Center.
Once the report is made, Downey said they first investigate. Sometimes, the criminals are based outside of the United States. Sometimes, the FBI can find the location where stolen money is wired and recover it.
While reporting cyberattacks is helpful, Downey said it’s better for organizations to be proactive and take precautions before they are hacked – to know who to call and have a plan.
“I would encourage folks to reach out to us before they become a victim of an attack, so we can build that relationship,” he said. “We will come out and do training, and we will provide information on what to do in case there is an attack.”
Downey said getting every local business to report cybercrimes is not easy and many go unreported.
“There are businesses out there that are still concerned about if they come to the FBI, where is that information going to go? Is it going to get out into the news media? Is it going to jeopardize our customers?” he said.
The FBI keeps the information confidential.
“It’s important for businesses to understand that we’re here to work in partnership with you, and it’s about keeping our national security safe in our country and keeping the businesses safe,” Downey said.
