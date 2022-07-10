As the El Paso County Hospital District proposes to issue $345 million in certificates of obligation, there are still reservations about whether boosting its debt is the best path for taxpayers who will ultimately foot the bill.
The projects funded by the non-voter approved debt would include a new University Medical Center clinic in Central El Paso and a cancer center, as well as funding for the expansion of El Paso Children’s, a separately licensed nonprofit hospital that is a subsidiary of UMC.
El Paso Children’s deferred all questions from El Paso Inc. to UMC, which declined requests for phone and in-person interviews. And while UMC is subject to open records requests under the Texas Public Information Act, El Paso Children’s has maintained it is not.
The Texas Attorney General, UMC said, concluded that “subsidiary-type organizations of a governmental entity are not subject to the Texas Public Information Act unless the organization receives grant funding from the governmental entity in which case the organization is subject to the PIA with respect to the use of the grant funds.”
xIf approved, the funding would include a $35 million allocation to build out the eighth floor of El Paso Children’s Hospital, which rents space in the building from UMC.
According to a UMC spokesperson, El Paso Children’s will not receive the funding directly. UMC owns the space that El Paso Children’s occupies and will be building out the 8th floor of that building.
In an email, UMC said the additional 26-bed capacity “will result in additional lease revenue being paid by El Paso Children’s Hospital to the Hospital District.”
UMC previously issued about $150 million in certificates of obligation in 2013 to fund the construction of clinics around El Paso.
According to UMC, about 17% of the hospital’s funding comes from property tax revenue. The rest comes from billing and state and federal funding.
Before the debt can be issued, it will have to be approved by El Paso County Commissioner’s Court.
Without a bond election, taxpayers have few chances to examine the financial scope of UMC’s proposed work, beyond preliminary price tags. UMC has said it would conduct at least one town hall meeting in each county commissioner’s precinct and would meet with community nonprofits.
In an email and ad campaign, UMC said it was important to issue the certificates of obligation soon to avoid rising interest rates that would impact taxpayers down the line.
“With the current environment of rapid interest rate increases and rising costs, waiting to address these needs will likely cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars more,” UMC stated.
The El Paso County Hospital District had more than $521.9 million in outstanding debt, including interest, as of fiscal year 2021, according to the Texas Bond Review Board. That includes debt from certificates of obligation and general obligation bonds.
Ted Houghton, president of Houghton Financial Partners and previous chair of the El Paso Children’s board, said UMC should consider splitting up some of the work they’re trying to achieve through the certificates of obligation.
He said that while some things included in the funding requests are needed, including the expansion of the children’s hospital, it ultimately will put a larger burden on taxpayers. The proposed certificates of obligation would add about $110 a year in taxes on a $200,000 home.
Houghton added that the proposed cancer center would likely come with high capital costs.
“The income versus operating expenses is a liability on the taxpayers,” Houghton said.
The hospital, he said, should consider a partnership or affiliation type of agreement for a cancer center, similar to how MD Anderson in Houston is partnered with the UT System. He also said the hospital district should consider pursuing state funding.
In a presentation to El Paso County Commissioner’s Court, UMC said a comprehensive cancer program would present an opportunity for growth at the hospital. It would increase the share of cases it treats from 32% to 40% and could lead to more patients in surgical procedures, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
“The threshold to support radiation oncology is about 250 patients per year,” UMC stated in the presentation.
In its email campaign, UMC said the hospital, El Paso Children’s and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are best positioned to create a comprehensive cancer care center for the region.
UMC also said it would share more information about the proposed projects in the near future, and that the hospital is launching a website to answer additional questions.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
