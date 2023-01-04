Just three days into 2023, the long-discussed plan for a multipurpose entertainment center in the Duranguito neighborhood in Downtown is now headed away from there and into the unknown.
Late Tuesday, the El Paso City Council voted 4-3 to reconsider the Duranguito site for the arena, the construction of which was approved by voters as part of a quality of life bond ten years ago.
City reps. Cassandra Hernandez, Isabel Salcido and Henry Rivera voted against abandoning the site. Brian Kennedy, the new District 1 representative who was sworn in hours earlier, abstained.
Neither side is moving any quicker or closer to a final resolution over the disputed neighborhood, which has been fenced off with significant structural damage for years.
There’s also still pending litigation over the site, and the city is waiting for a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court.
Hernandez and city attorney Carla Neiman alluded to possible future legal troubles for the city if it decided to drop its plans for the arena site.
“Abandoning the site makes it moot and leaves a lot of pending issues that I can’t give the best advice, certainly not in open session,” Neiman told Rep. Chris Canales, who asked about the future of the city-owned properties.
City Council spent more than two and a half hours behind closed doors in executive session after listening to three hours of public comment from speakers on both sides of the issue.
Council members received a lengthy presentation from city staff and San Francisco-based architecture firm Gensler on the initial results of a feasibility study. Gensler staff proposed a hybrid facility that would incorporate 12 existing Duranguito structures into the footprint of the design.
The item to reconsider the Duranguito site was placed on the agenda by reps. Alexsandra Annello and Joe Molinar. It calls for the city to “begin examining the use of these funds specific to what the voters approved within existing city facilities that may be renovated or upgraded to honor the will of the voters.”
“This issue is not just about historic preservation or adaptive reuse. It’s about our community,” Annello said. “Since 2016, we’ve had a divided community and lack of trust over this issue.”
By the end of the meeting, there was no clarity on what sites could be included or when the city could come back to Council with a new proposed site.
“When we were in executive session there were so many questions about bond, legal issues that weren’t being answered because nobody has an idea of what they’re proposing or where they’re proposing it,” Salcido said.
With Duranguito no longer the site for the arena, there’s little resolution over what will happen to that part of Downtown and the properties the city acquired to make way for the arena.
Hernandez, whose motion to postpone the vote for 90 days failed, said abandoning the Duranguito site was irresponsible.
“We need emergency support to fix those (buildings). We can’t use bond dollars,” Hernandez said. “There are some great legal threats and questions that our city attorney desperately needs guidance for.”
