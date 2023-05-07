8V4A7583MAIN.jpg

Traffic creeps toward the Bridge of the Americas on Tuesday.

 Cosima Rangel

Amid a chaotic flow of migrants to the southern border, the United States and Mexico are pushing forward with an aggressive investment into the international ports of entry along the nearly 2,000 miles of their shared boundary.

Puente News Collaborative logo
John McNeece.jpg
Spaghetti bowl traffic ports of entry

The line of cars heading from El Paso to Juárez stretches along the "spaghetti bowl" highway interchange Tuesday afternoon.
Earl Anthony Wayne.jpg
Andrew Rudman .png
Congestions at Juarez TxDOT sign

A TxDOT sign warns drivers of traffic caused by backups at the Bridge of the Americas port of entry.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.