Providence Children’s Hospital has begun construction on a $15 million dollar project to build a new state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
The new NICU will include private suites and advanced technology to care for the sickest of babies in need of advanced care. The project is set to be completed in the Fall of 2023 and will offer the newest NICU in El Paso.
“We are incredibly proud of our highly skilled NICU team who already offer each baby the highest level of care, and now with this new NICU, we will have an atmosphere that matches this same level of skill and expertise,” Rob J. Anderson, CEO for The Hospitals of Providence and Providence Children’s Hospital, said in a release. “Having a baby in the NICU can be an extremely stressful time for any parent, our goal is to offer a comfortable and soothing atmosphere for parents and families until they can take their little one home.”
Construction kicked off with a groundbreaking event on Wednesday with physicians and staff to commemorate the beginning of the project.
Providence Children’s Hospital offers a Level IV NICU, providing the highest level of care for critically ill infants or infants needing additional care.
“We look forward to opening the new unit next Fall,” said Anderson. “We are proud to continue investing in our community to provide our patients the high-quality care they deserve close to home.”
The Hospitals of Providence covers the El Paso Region including West Texas and Southern New Mexico.
