Preservation Texas, an Austin-based nonprofit that works to protect the historic resources of Texas, is establishing its West Texas office in El Paso.
On Monday, El Paso County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to award the nonprofit $300,000 to establish the regional office here. A final agreement is set to be signed later this month, and the office is expected to be staffed by a program officer and program assistant by the end of the year, according to a news release.
“The board of directors is committed to supporting preservationists at the grassroots level across Texas,” said Charles John, a San Antonio-based architect and president of the Preservation Texas board. “El Paso and West Texas is historically, architecturally and culturally significant to our state and our nation, and we are proud to work with El Paso County on this initiative.”
Efforts to secure funding were led by West Texas board members Max Grossman, an assistant professor of art history at UTEP, and former state Sen. José Rodríguez, according to a news release.
The office, which will cover a nine-county region west of the Pecos River, is Preservation Texas’ third regional office. It will provide technical assistance and develop educational programs in support of historic preservation efforts, with an emphasis on Downtown El Paso and the historic districts in the Lower Valley.
“We will be reaching out to other counties and private donors for additional support,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Rural communities throughout Far West Texas will benefit greatly from this new initiative of Preservation Texas.”
