Since the end of this year’s monsoon season, the city has been busy patching potholes – those sinister blemishes that keep El Paso drivers on their toes.
Mechanics have also stayed busy.
Rudy Alvarez is the owner of Rudy’s Brakes & Alignment. About two vehicles arrive at his shop in Downtown every day in need of alignment after hitting a pothole.
“We can see the wheel sometimes has a dent in it, and the steering is very crooked,” Alvarez said.
The damage caused by a pothole can extend beyond alignment issues, he said.
“A pothole doesn’t only just cause alignment issues; it can cause damage to the wheels,” Alvarez said. “Basically, if you’re out on the road at night and you hit a pothole, the tire itself can blow out and you’re stuck in the middle of nowhere.”
The city of El Paso has been working to patch up El Paso’s roads, said Richard Bristol, director of the city’s Streets and Maintenance Department.
He said road damage is cyclical, and potholes are more common this time of year.
“During monsoon season, we tend to have an uptick in potholes. That’s simply what happens when there’s moisture going throughout the community, and it affects the pavement,” Bristol said.
This year, El Paso has had about 41,000 potholes, according to reports from the department. Compared to last year’s 60,000 potholes, Bristol said this shows the positive impact of the new paving.
“With improvements to our patching program, we’ve been able to get a more stable place,” Bristol said. “El Paso is a very large city and there are over 6,100 streets.”
Sometimes it’s not enough to patch a street, and it needs to be replaced. Since 2013, the department has paved about 485 streets through its street resurfacing programs.
“The more we pave, the more the problems go away,” he said.
The department developed a pothole repair process where five areas of El Paso are divided by 10 patching units. The units go to the Westside, Northeast, Central, Eastside and Mission Valley areas of El Paso.
Each unit works six days a week, responding to pothole complaints reported through El Paso’s customer service center, reached by dialing 311.
Potholes were most common this year on the Eastside, in the Lower Valley and in Central, according to the department.
“With smaller potholes, we’re (fixing) an average of between 150 to 200 a day between our 10 units,” Bristol said. “There’s no standard-sized pothole. The goal is to get them as fast as we can so it doesn’t grow into a larger, more expensive problem.”
Yet there will always be potholes, and mechanics like Alvarez say it’s important to keep your car’s tires and alignment consistently in good shape.
“For every car worldwide, an alignment should be checked once a year or for every 12,000 miles driven,” Alvarez said. “The main thing also is to go to a shop that has equipment that’ll give you a printout as proof of the before and after of their work to see what happened.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422
