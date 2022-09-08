Journalist Killed

In this March 24, 2014, file photo, Immigration Reform for Nevada supporter Robert Telles is seen during an event outside the office of U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev. 

 Photo: Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-area elected public official was arrested Wednesday as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official's work preceded his primary loss in June.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.