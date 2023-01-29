After 39 years of treating people’s feet, Dr. Gerald McCool is closing his medical practice.
“My plans are to take some time off,” said McCool, 65, who sees more than 30 patients daily and takes care of many ailments, including foot pain, bunions and athlete’s foot.
Patients can retrieve their medical records at McCool’s office at 6955 N. Mesa before it closes on Feb. 13.
Working as a medical specialist, McCool said, has changed since he started his private practice in 1986. The challenges have included declining insurance reimbursements and rising medical supply costs. Some supplies have also been in short supply since the pandemic.
“Reimbursements are now less than they used to be, so we must increase the volume of patients in order to make the same amount of money as previously,” McCool said.
It was the experience of the pandemic that made McCool start to rethink what he was doing and consider taking a break.
McCool grew up in Detroit, Michigan, where he graduated from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant with a bachelor’s degree in biology/chemistry.
In 1984, he earned his doctor of podiatric medicine degree from the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago, Illinois.
In the same year, McCool moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico.
“I was always intrigued by the desert southwest,” McCool said. “It probably began as a boy growing up in Detroit, Michigan, and watching too many cowboy movies.”
He began practicing podiatry with Dr. Dave Deetz, a specialist who is still practicing in Las Cruces.
McCool said he considered Deetz as a mentor.
“Dave taught me a lot of things about running a business, and I learned a lot of surgical techniques from him,” McCool said.
In 1986, McCool moved to El Paso’s Westside and opened his own practice.
When asked what he likes about El Paso, McCool said, apart from the Mexican food, he loves the environment.
“You cannot beat the abundant sunshine, the dry climate, the high desert with its mountain vistas and the unbelievable sunsets,” he said.
When his office closes, what McCool will miss most are his patients and the relationships he has developed with them during his career.
“Many of my diabetic type patients come in every three months, so I get to see them often and get to know about them pretty well and they get to know me,” McCool said. “I’ve been seeing a large number of the same patients for over 20 years, and I will have a lot of fond memories of all of them.”
McCool said he does not plan on relaxing for too long.
“I have plenty of things to do around the house, but will eventually seek other business opportunities,” McCool said. “I think retirement is overrated; I’d rather stay busy.”
As a podiatrist and a medical professional, McCool reflects on his career well. He said he always lived by the philosophy of treating his patients the way he would want to be treated.
“I have been blessed to have been given the ability to help relieve foot pain, and to keep people walking and active,” McCool said. “Thanks to all my patients for your loyalty and friendship over the years. Best wishes for your future health.”
