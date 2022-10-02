El Paso Water’s longtime effort to build an advanced water purification facility to help meet the needs of a growing city has received a big boost from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year.
Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science at the U.S. Department of the Interior, joined utility officials in El Paso Monday to announce $20 million in federal funding for the project.
“The advanced water purification facility will be one of the first direct-to-distribution potable reuse projects of its kind,” Trujillo said in a news release. “This project is state of the art, and it gives me tremendous hope for the future. El Paso is an outstanding model for western communities in desalination, water reuse and overall efficiency.”
The facility will purify treated wastewater from homes and businesses and put it back in the city water lines for drinking – a process known as direct potable reuse.
Construction of the facility, which is designed by Carollo Engineering, an environmental engineering firm based in California, is expected to start next year.
“This facility is the game-changer in the nation’s efforts to secure safe and reliable water supply for ratepayers throughout the West and nationwide,” said Pat Sinicropi, executive director of the WateReuse Association. “It will provide 10 million gallons a day of water that is reliable, of the highest quality and, critically, one that is locally controlled.”
