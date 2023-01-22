The building that will house the children’s museum was designed by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta, with local support from El Paso-based Exigo Architecture. The lead designer is El Paso native Elaine Molinar, a founding partner at Snøhetta. The firm’s work includes the redesign of New York City’s Times Square, Europe’s first underwater restaurant, the Oslo Opera House and the Biblotheca Alexandrina in Egypt.
Despite the building’s complexity, “we probably had four or five pieces out of 2,000 that didn’t fit properly on the first attempt,” says project manager Matt Pagliasotti, center. “Everything else was drop into place and move on. It’s astounding.”
The fourth-floor ceiling is open and rises to the roof, following the shape of the cloud. The $70 million museum is funded in part by the quality of life bond passed by El Paso voters in 2012 and is one of the signature projects aimed at reviving the heart of Downtown.
Photo by Robert Gray
Cosima Rangel
Cosima Rangel
Photos by Cosima Rangel
Cosima Rangel
Cosima Rangel
Cosima Rangel
From left: Darren Woody, Matt Pagliasotti and Robert Gray
On a recent Tuesday, the chief executive of the company building El Paso’s children’s museum walked through the steel frame rising in Downtown with the project manager and vice president.
It’s crunch time for Jordan Foster Construction and the 80 or so workers on the site every day. They have gotten to know the guts of El Paso’s future children’s museum intimately over the past two years. It is set to open by the end of the year at North Santa Fe and West Main.
They know the building down to the bolts.
“You see that area over there? Each one of those bumps is a bolt,” Matt Pagliasotti, the project manager, says. “There are about 68,000 bolts for the job.”
It takes a lot of steel to make the children’s museum appear to drift like a cloud across Downtown. Pagliasotti estimates there are about 1,300 to 1,500 metric tons of it – about 3 million pounds.
“The weight of the steel is not necessarily unique for a project of this size,” he says. “It’s the complexity of the steel that makes it extremely unique. It’s all the curves. It is not a box.”
Very little is square in a cloud-shaped structure. One particularly tricky weld took over two days.
“There’s no repetition,” he says. “I think we found two beams that were a copy of each other and that was about it.”
Pagliasotti got his start at Jordan Foster Construction working on Southwest University Park, which opened across the street in 2014.
“I’ve made it about a block in 10 years,” he joked, speaking over the shriek of saws cutting steel and crackle of welding.
Meanwhile, a team of workers outside of the building, held aloft by bucket trucks, was hanging the aluminum panels that cover the structure. The panels, about 10,000 of them, come in three colors of white and must be hung in precise order.
“To get something that looks random, they have to be extremely specific about where the panels go,” Pagliasotti says. “While we’re doing all the work inside, these guys are just slowly and methodically working their way around the building.”
