The buildings that once housed Bassett Middle School were lined with hundreds of cots Wednesday – prepped for an expected influx of migrants when Title 42 expires.
For the second time in six months, city emergency management officials led reporters on a tour of the former school after it had been transformed into a temporary migrant shelter.
The first time, in December, the facility never had to be used after the Supreme Court halted the lifting of Title 42, the Trump-era health policy that has allowed the U.S to quickly turn away migrants.
This time, officials expect Title 42 to be lifted. It is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
“We are preparing for the unknown,” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said at a news conference at the temporary shelter Wednesday.
The migrant surge in El Paso is unsustainable, he said, adding that what keeps him up at night is not being able to see a light at the end of the tunnel.
“We all know the immigration process is broken and needs to be fixed,” he said. “There is no endgame.”
The number of migrants in El Paso has fallen as hundreds have turned themselves in and been processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The number of migrants in Juárez has also fallen. Leeser said there are between 5,000 and 8,000 prepared to cross into El Paso when Title 42 is lifted.
“We’ve seen the numbers go down,” he said. “But we can’t know what’s coming in the next day; we don’t know what’s coming in the next 10 days.”
