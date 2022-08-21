The trustees of the pension funds that manage billions of dollars for teachers, firefighters, police officers and other public employees in Texas is in El Paso this week.
It’s the first time since 1994 that the Texas Association of Public Employees Retirement Systems, or TEXPERS, has held its annual conference in El Paso. About 300 attendees were expected, including the trustees of public pension funds in Texas, as well as money managers and staff from across the country. The association’s 68 member pension systems manage nearly $33 billion in retirement assets.
“I’m happy we get to promote the city – to have people from around the state and country come here and to highlight the city,” says Tyler Grossman, a TEXPERS board member and executive director of the El Paso Firemen and Policemen’s Pension Fund.
The fund, which manages the retirement savings of El Paso’s firefighters and police officers, is one of the better-performing pension funds across the state.
“Over the last 10 years, it’s been No. 1 or No. 2 in investment returns, when measured over a 20-year period,” Grossman said.
The fund has not escaped the pain felt by many investors and funds this year as stocks entered bear market territory and bonds fell. It was also impacted by the sudden market crash in 2020 caused by the novel coronavirus.
But, Grossman said, it remains in good health.
“The police officer and firefighter pension and the city employee pension have both been very successful as relates to state of Texas,” he said. “Both of our funds are in great financial shape.”
The El Paso Firemen and Policemen’s Pension Fund is more than $1.7 billion and distributes about $90 million a year, including $65 million to retirees in El Paso County.
“We diversify for the long term,” Grossman said. “This is a forever game for us because we will be around forever.”
He estimates that “in 16 years, all things being equal, we will be 100% funded.”
The three-day conference, which begins Sunday, Aug. 21, is expected to have an estimated $250,000 impact on the El Paso economy.
TEXPERS is hosting a pre-conference reception at Southwest University Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, during the El Paso Locomotive FC game. It is “First Responders Night” and TEXPERS has secured 100 tickets for first responders through sponsors.
For more information about the conference, go online to texpers.org.
