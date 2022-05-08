PechaKucha, an informal gathering where presentations become performance art, made its live return to Downtown last month at the El Paso Community Foundation Room.
Presenters included Shahid Mustafa, Alex Cortez, Gina Martinez, Zoe Gemoets, Rebecca Moreno and Humberto Vergara-Oronoz.
On PechaKucha night, presenters only get 20 slides and 20 seconds of commentary per slide. The first was held in Tokyo in 2003, and PechaKucha events have since been held in more than 1,200 cities.
