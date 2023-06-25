As the inquiry into the alleged abuse of taxpayer funds by an El Paso city representative heads to the ethics commission, the long shadow of the region’s public corruption scandals in the early 2000s has again emerged.
Between 2004 and 2013, a slew of former county judges, county commissioners, school board members and high-profile business leaders were indicted in federal public corruption investigations. Many of them were convicted and jailed.
During that time, the U.S. Department of Justice convicted 32 El Paso public officials of a range of corruption schemes, including racketeering, conspiracy, fraud, bribery, exchanging votes for money and contract fixing.
“The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue our pursuit of individuals and elected officials whose actions violate the public’s trust and confidence,” Mark Morgan, then the FBI special agent in charge, said in a 2013 statement.
The lessons of that era of cracking down on public corruption seem to have been forgotten, say some veteran politicians who were serving during that chaotic time.
As a freshman legislator in 2009, former state Rep. Marisa Marquez passed the bill that created the El Paso County Ethics Commission, the first of its kind in the state, as a response to the public corruption investigations.
“You had a community that was in shock. You had people that believed so much in their elected officials, and they were betrayed,” Marquez told El Paso Inc. last week. “People were angry, people were sad, they were very upset.”
“The media really had it in front of us. They reported on it. There was the FBI raid, and there was so much attention given to that at the time,” she added. “And I don’t think that has carried on.”
El Paso city Rep. Art Fierro, a former Texas congressman who served on the El Paso Community College Board of Regents from 2000 to 2019, agreed.
“Those were just such horrible, horrible, embarrassing times for our community,” he said. “Back then the pendulum swung where everybody was careful and watching out with what they were doing.
“Now it’s swung the other way, where now some say, ‘Well, it’s only this little bit or that little bit. And, you know, it’s that mindset that leads to corruption like in 2006.”
City audit
At issue now is a report by the city’s internal audit office that revealed that two city officials – East-Central city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez and former East city Rep. Claudia Rodriguez – may have abused their city-issued fuel cards, racking up a combined total of more than $23,000 in questionable gas purchases.
Hernandez spent roughly $13,330 since September 2019 and Rodriguez spent about $10,260 from February 2020 to Jan. 2, 2023, according to an analysis by El Paso Matters, which obtained the city records through a Texas Public Information Act request.
An analysis of city documents obtained by El Paso Inc. news partner KVIA Channel 7 showed that Rodriguez “spent more than $7,500 in one day using her taxpayer-funded procurement card (P-card).”
Additionally, the analysis showed that “El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s office spent more than $100,000 using taxpayer-funded procurement cards (P-cards) from January 2022 to April 2023.”
Mayor Leeser on May 30 appeared on KVIA to express his concern with the spending, telling the media outlet, “I want to look at that and make sure that the citizens of El Paso know that we are looking at it and we will take action and we will take control of it.”
With Rodriquez voted out of office – defeated by Fierro – now Hernandez will have the inquiry into her gas card usage sent to the city’s ethic’s commission.
Criticism for her handling of the gas card has been intense.
Norma Chavez, who was also a state representative during the public corruption saga and helped forge the El Paso County ethics legislation, called the overuse of gas cards “a moral character failure for the elected officials.”
“The responses have been that it’s not a big deal; it’s only gas. Well, no, it is a big deal when you are given the public’s trust,” Chavez said.
Hernandez responds
Hernandez, who entered city politics as a staffer for former city representatives Susie Byrd and Steve Ortega, provides another perspective.
“When I came into office in 2017, there was no training afforded to our office. They said, ‘Here’s a fuel card. It is for your personal use, for your personal vehicles because we recognize that you all drive all day, every day,” Hernandez told El Paso Inc. “There is no policy there.”
“There was no intention for me to violate any policy because the policy doesn’t exist for elected officials,” she continued. “There are no parameters that would determine excessive use.”
“I was just really shocked that it got so much attention, and I’m thinking what am I missing here? What’s happening with the fuel card is weighing so heavy on me because this is exactly the type of thing I wanted to prevent – the perception of any misuse. But I’m still firm to say that all of this is manufactured.”
She also disputes the authenticity of a video obtained by KVIA that allegedly shows her husband fueling his vehicle with the city fuel card.
“I cannot authenticate those videos because they do not come from the city of El Paso in any official capacity … or any law enforcement with the city, and they are considered to be confidential documents,” she said. “I am curious how that got out if it was only in the possession of the auditor.”
The inquiry into the spending of tax funds, she said, is not about fiscal responsibility. Instead, it is a smokescreen by the mayor and some council members to turn back the gains of previous progressive administrations – notably some of the signature projects of the 2012 Quality of Life Bond Initiative.
Hernadez said she believes the strategy is to “audit departments and bring the focus on political adversaries and attacking them so the public loses confidence in them,” she said.
Floating at the perimeter of ethics violations are the infractions by another City Rep. – Northeast Rep. Joe Molinar. In November of last year, Molinar allegedly insisted that a female city employee dance with him at a Thanksgiving event, which led to a harassment claim against him by the employee. It was determined by the city-hired Kemp Smith law firm that he violated the City’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Policy, and was issued a formal letter of admonition in March from Mayor Leeser which stated that Molinar’s “conduct may have been unintentional” but it “made the employee feel uncomfortable … intimidated and offended by the conduct.”
The letter of admonition required Molinar, a former U.S. Marine and El Paso Police detective, to attend multiple trainings on harassment and abuse of authority prevention.
Molinar, whose term ends in December 2024, has maintained that his interaction with the city employee was not harassment, telling the KTSM media outlet that the “third party that conducted the investigation did not conduct a quality investigation.”
Molinar declined to be interviewed by El Paso Inc.
Hernandez alleges that the mayor and his allies have dismantled the vision of previous councils.
“For me, it’s clear they just handpick these issues, these progressive issues, to kill. It’s an effort to dismantle this progressive vision,” she said.
This was done, she said, by the new council moving swiftly to stall the construction of the controversial arena proposed for the Duranguito neighborhood in Downtown El Paso, then by undercutting, she alleges, the city funding of Southwest University Park improvements and firing City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.
The effort now has moved to using audits to isolate some members of council, Hernandez said.
“There have been members of council that have been marginalized, including myself,” she said. “The events that have taken place in the past six months have been incredibly demoralizing.”
Requests for comment from the offices of the mayor, city manager and city auditor were not returned.
Email reporter Reyes Mata at news@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.