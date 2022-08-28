The years-long effort to create a 68-mile recreational trail spanning El Paso County received a nearly $8 million boost from the federal government.
The Paso del Norte Trail is one of two trail projects in the state awarded funding by the Texas Department of Transportation, which received an infusion of $25 million from a federal infrastructure program.
“The funds will go to the trail for a segment that is 5.6 miles from Ysleta to Socorro,” said Jana Renner, senior program officer of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.
The segment is part of a project that will piece together a trail from one end of El Paso County to the other, connecting walkers and bikers to neighborhoods around the city. It involves linking existing trails, upgrading others and developing new ones.
The idea goes back years if not decades, but the effort officially got underway in 2017. It is led by the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, which has been working to identify partners, raise money, plan routes and gather feedback from residents.
The $7.89 million awarded to the Paso del Norte Trail is part of a $25 million grant TxDOT received from the 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.
The other trail project awarded funding is the Northeast Texas Trail – a 130-mile trail that connects seven counties northeast of Dallas.
In El Paso, the funding will be used to build bridges, upgrade trail surfaces, add and improve landscaping and install traffic control devices, including lighting, lane markings and beacons.
It will also help build new bike lanes, sidewalks and shared use paths with accessible ramps along the trail.
So far, about 20 miles of the Paso del Norte Trail has been completed, including the River Park Trail in the Upper Valley and the Playa Drain Trail in the Lower Valley.
With the latest funding, the segment from Ysleta to Socorro could be completed by 2025, Renner said. When the entire 68 miles will be finished, is a different story.
“We’re starting to see smaller gaps between completed segments, and now it’s about closing those gaps,” Renner said. “We’re hoping to bring in more funding to this region so that we can get that completed. We hope that the entire 60 miles is completed by 2030, but it just depends on what gets financed.”
Renner said the trail will improve El Pasoans’ quality of life, providing another means of transportation in El Paso County and opportunities for recreational activities.
“The great thing about these trails is that they’re off the street,” Renner said. “There’s a safe place for people to get out and walk or bike without having to worry about traffic. Trails are also just a pleasant place for a walk because they have the trees for shade and rest benches.”
Trails can also have other benefits for El Paso, she said.
“There are also different segments that may have other benefits on spurring economic development, depending on where you are,” Renner said. “There are some studies that have shown housing costs and values increasing around trails.”
In San Antonio, trails were associated with a 2% house price premium, according to community development research group Headwaters Economics.
“I would hope that there’s more interest in trails in El Paso County,” Renner said. “The Paso del Norte Trail is just one possible alignment through the county, and so I do hope that we, as a community, continue to look at other places that make sense for trails so that our community becomes more walkable and bikeable.”
For more information, go to PasoDelNorteTrail.org.
