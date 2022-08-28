The Playa Drain Trail Sign

The Playa Drain Trail, a 3.4-mile walking and cycling trail stretching from Ascarate Park to Riverside Park in the Lower Valley, opened in 2018.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

The years-long effort to create a 68-mile recreational trail spanning El Paso County received a nearly $8 million boost from the federal government.

The Playa Drain Trail,

The Playa Drain Trail
Trail benches and shade

The Playa Drain Trail, which was developed by the Paso del Norte Health Foundation in partnership with the city of El Paso and El Paso Water, includes benches and shade structures.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.