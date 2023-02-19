Up until Thursday, Bailey, the adopted shelter dog that rang the doorbell for help at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, was winning in her group to advance in the America’s Favorite Pet 2023 contest.
By the time voting ended, Bailey was ranked first in her group along with Bill, another dog adopted by owner Micah Baier.
“We were getting a vote almost every five minutes,” Baier says.
The dogs were set to advance to the group finals when Baier was contacted by the America’s Favorite Pet organization, which, he says, told him there was a problem because his entry included two pets.
While the organization’s website does state that entries are limited to one pet, Baier says his entry was approved about two months ago and has stayed in the competition until now.
“It wasn’t until we got first place that it was an issue,” Baier says.
The way the competition’s voting is done is that anyone has one free vote every 24 hours or they can make a donation to Progressive Animal Welfare Society for additional votes.
Baier was against the pay-to-vote rule initially. And when contacted by the organization about his entry, he decided to pull his pets out of the competition completely.
“Out of principle, I decided that what was best for my dogs was to pull them out of the competition and not involve them in something that I believe will just cheat people out of their money,” Baier says.
The paid votes made to Bill and Bailey’s entry will be void and are expected to be refunded.
El Paso Inc. reached out to the America’s Favorite Pet organization for a statement but did not receive an immediate response.
The winners of America’s Favorite Pet are featured in Dogster Magazine and receive a $5,000 cash prize. Baier was planning to donate a portion of the prize to the Animal Rescue League, where Bill and Bailey were adopted from.
Earlier this month, Bailey’s story made her famous on social media in El Paso.
After she was adopted, she managed to get loose. But a couple of days later, the brave pup made it to the Animal Rescue League and rang the video doorbell, her head illuminated against the darkness in the camera.
A shelter employee let Bailey back inside, and she was reunited with her owner.
You can follow the pup’s activities on Instagram @billnbailey_excellentadventures.
