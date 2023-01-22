As El Paso Animal Services continues to grapple with severe overcrowding at the city-run shelter, the department is moving forward with its delayed expansion plans.
Construction is set to start in spring on new facilities behind the animal shelter on Fred Wilson in Northeast El Paso.
“The goal is to add approximately 400 new kennels,” said Terry Kebschull, director of El Paso Animal Services. “We’re not trying to increase the shelter population by 400, but to give the animals that we take care of better conditions.”
OK Corral, one of the kennel areas behind the shelter, will have to be razed to make way for the new, larger kennel area. The project will displace about 200 dogs.
“Moving the dogs is going to have some stress,” Kebschull said. “But overall, it’s going to give them some exercise and a new area.”
The city shelter is looking for El Pasoans willing to foster displaced dogs for the 10 to 12 months construction is expected to take. Animal Services provides medical care, food and needed supplies.
In the meantime, the department is working to find a temporary satellite location to house any dogs that don’t find a foster home in time.
At the end of 2022, Animal Services had more than 900 animals in its shelter, including 700 dogs.
The overcrowding is not a new issue, and maintaining the shelter’s no-kill status, which was adopted by El Paso City Council in 2016, has been a constant challenge for Animal Services.
With dogs having to share kennels, which are sometimes stacked, Animal Services has struggled to house animals safely and comfortably and to prevent the spread of disease.
Kebschull said the new kennels will allow them to give each dog an individual space, which will reduce disease and stress. It will also limit the possibility of dogs breeding.
“It’s going to prevent fights,” Kebschull said. “A good part of our day is testing the animals and seeing if they can get along in their space, especially in the evening when nobody’s here.”
The expansion was approved by City Council in 2019, but the project was delayed by the pandemic. And as the number of stray animals surged in El Paso, the city had to revisit the plans and include more kennels.
“The original intent was to have only about 40 kennels,” Kebschull said.
Animal Services does not have a final estimate for the cost of the project, but it’s expected to be over $7 million.
“The numbers are still coming in,” Kebschull said. “There will be a presentation to City Council with the final numbers, which should be happening soon.”
To donate, foster or adopt, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
