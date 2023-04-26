The Opportunity Center for the Homeless was not expecting to see a fresh migrant surge until closer to May 11, when Title 42 is set to be lifted. But on Wednesday, the nonprofit found itself issuing a call for assistance.
“Right now, we have 200 immigrants outside of the building,” John Martin, deputy director at the Opportunity Center, said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
The center is full and is providing temporary accommodations for residents in its parking lots, where people have congregated in tents, on mattresses and under makeshift awnings.
It sent out an email Wednesday requesting food donations. Non-perishable items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1208 Myrtle. For more information, call 915-577-0069.
“This caught a lot of us by surprise,” Martin said. “I just got off a call with the county, and we’ve been told to expect more. What we need is an alternate location with significant capacity.”
He said he doesn’t know exactly what is behind the sudden surge. What he does know is that about 70 people, mostly migrants from Venezuela, congregated in the alley by the center yesterday and that number grew by 150 today.
Opportunity Center founder Ray Tullius said in the Wednesday email that “if the numbers of clients continue to increase, as we have seen it in the last 24 hours, and we don’t get any help, we will be set up in a position of an unsustainable operation.”
