U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg concluded his whirlwind tour of the region with a visit to the El Paso International Airport, where he met with air traffic controllers and political and business leaders.
Afterward, on Wednesday, Buttigieg sat down with El Paso Inc. in a conference room in the airport terminal, where he spoke about his connection to El Paso, fixing the clogged ports of entry and the Biden administration’s other priorities for the region. He was joined by U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Democratic presidential candidate now leads the U.S. Department of Transportation – one of the federal agencies that has the enormous responsibility of implementing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law passed in November.
It’s enough money to fill more than five Olympic-sized swimming pools with $100 bills. Much of the law is aimed at delivering major federal investments in infrastructure over the next five years.
El Paso’s business and political leaders are watching closely as the region’s infrastructure needs are great, everything from the reconstruction of Interstate-10 to upgrades to the airport, including a new traffic control tower.
Q: Is this your first time in El Paso?
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: I used to come to El Paso every year. My grandfather retired from his career in the Army at Fort Bliss, so my mom went to Radford and then UTEP. Until my grandmother passed away in 2003, we’d come a lot.
Q: I had no idea you had connections to El Paso.
It’s really exciting to be back and see all the growth and development and energy that is here.
Q: New trade agreements and other factors have led to a surge in cross-border trade as more manufacturing returns to North America, and wait times at the international bridges have worsened. The land ports are strained and aging. How is the Biden administration addressing that?
When you look at the infrastructure bill and the funding that is there, one of the pieces that is least appreciated, except in border communities, is the funding for land ports of entry. Everybody understands roads and bridges and trains and airports and seaports, but when we talk about ports, that includes making sure we support land ports of entry.
There are different dimensions to what that looks like from a Department of Transportation perspective. For example, at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, we are supporting highway improvements for the approaches.
Here in El Paso for the Ysleta Port of Entry, we are supporting some of the pedestrian infrastructure around there. And I know there are other projects going on, including the major GSA-led project that is outside of our department but certainly a part of our administration that we are paying attention to.
We recognize that when you look at the level of economic growth and demand today – and certainly the level of increased demand tomorrow – we’re not going to be able to succeed economically for the rest of the 21st century continuing to rely on this 20th-century infrastructure.
Q: Does the volume of trade that passes through the ports, over $10 billion a month in El Paso alone, raise the priority?
Certainly it creates a sense of urgency about making sure the ports are effective, modern and secure, and that requires investment. Again, we are making some moves on that investment thanks to the resources we have in the bill.
Q: From what you’ve seen over the past two days, how significant are the infrastructure needs here?
There is a lot of need. That’s something that reflects the national picture. It takes a very distinctive form in and around El Paso, but across the country over the last 30 or 40 years there has been a lack of investment. That has caught up to us in every mode of transportation, whether we’re talking about roads and bridges, trains and transit, or anything else.
But we are changing that. With the resources – thanks to the support of the congresswoman (Veronica Escobar) and her colleagues and the support of the leadership and president – we’re in a position to really shift that and bring the resources where they are needed. That’s everything from streetscape improvements to making it safer to cross the road to airport upgrades.
We are seeing a lot of work right here at El Paso International Airport – things like relocating the tower to where it will be more effective and terminal improvements that are going to make the terminal better and more energy efficient.
Q: They are rebuilding the air traffic control tower?
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar: The plan is in the works. It’s a 60-year-old tower. It’s long overdue.
Q: How do El Paso’s needs stack up to other more developed cities like, say, Boston, Philadelphia or New York?
Buttigieg: The biggest lesson you see traveling around the country is that there is no one-size-fits-all answer.
You have communities in the industrial Midwest, like where I grew up, where the amount of infrastructure is sometimes more than the current population requires but it’s dated.
Other areas, like Austin, are going through explosive growth, which may be considered a good economic problem to have but is still a huge challenge in terms of accommodating the needs that that growth brings.
What I see here is an interesting combination of a lot of growth and a lot of promise but also a lot of need. You look at the socio-economic profile of some of the neighborhoods, whether it’s around Downtown or rural areas. We were in Deming. That’s where we began our day. And it’s just been left out of previous rounds of infrastructure investment.
Q: That’s a constant worry here – that this region is going to continue to get passed over.
That’s part of why we’re here – to make it clear that we see this community and we see its needs. It’s very much on our mind as we look at the next rounds of grants coming up.
Escobar: This is why it’s important for us to be vigilant at the state level. Much of our transportation funding, for example, is funneled through the state of Texas. We’ve got to make sure our delegation knows the needs of the community and that we are also, as a community, communicating with the Texas Transportation Commission.
We just met with the El Paso Mobility Coalition, which is really working to shepherd those priorities.
Q: What are some of those priorities?
There are priorities at the airport and some broader priorities for the community, but the mobility coalition, for example, is focused on the deck park. It is the No. 1 priority. Whether or not capacity is added to those lanes – and I’m referring to where I-10 runs below downtown, those sloping areas – the No. 1 priority is the deck park.
Q: Secretary Buttigieg, what would be the federal government’s role in a project like that?
Buttigieg: We’ve given a grant to support the process for planning and design on that; I think just under $1 million through our Reconnecting Communities Program.
Q: What are your thoughts on that project, which would build a deck over Interstate 10 in Downtown?
We want to support it going to the next step because you see all of these places where – and what I-10 does here is a great example – where you have a piece of infrastructure whose intention is to connect but it also can serve to divide.
There are different solutions to that in different contexts, but one way to address that is to deck it over. Then you have one of the rarest things in the world, which is newly created Downtown real estate. It’s not something you can usually do, generate new land in the heart of a busy city. We are very excited to see where that goes and pleased to provide dollars for that.
The congresswoman’s point is very important. There are billions of dollars headed to Texas alone for roads and bridges on the formula side. Those decisions are going to be made closer to home. So, while we are excited to do our part in terms of the discretionary grants, even the federal dollars, the bulk of them are going to be subject to state decisions. That’s why it’s so important to have that conversation as well.
Q: I-10 in El Paso is going on 60 years old, and TxDOT is readying a big project to rebuild it.
That’s something I know that the state is looking at with federal dollars. When we see, as we did in Houston, federal dollars go into a project that has some sensitivities in terms of the community, we work to make sure the community is heard on where that process is headed.
Q: Will smaller airports like El Paso’s be a priority for funding?
Absolutely. If you look, for example, at the very first round of our terminal program, there is a $50 million grant to LAX, one of the world’s busiest airports. There is also a six-figure grant that went to Chamberlain, South Dakota, whose general aviation terminal consisted of a mobile home, to turn the terminal into a brick-and-mortar building. So, it’s everything from some of the smallest airports that don’t have commercial aviation to some of the busiest airports.
El Paso sits squarely in the middle of that range, and it’s a familiar setup to me because although our airport was slightly smaller when I was mayor in South Bend, we faced some of those same questions – making use of the international designation once we got it, getting more direct nonstop flights to some of the key places people needed to be and having the infrastructure to support that.
Anytime we’re talking about airports, the top priority is safety. That’s why we were with the air traffic control folks looking at things like the tower and how it can better support the safety mission they have here.
You have a complex airspace here. You’ve got mountains, you’ve got military airspace and you have an international border, which actually doesn’t leave you a lot of room for maneuvering. So we need to make sure we support that, and support the part passengers will actually notice, which are things like the improvements to the terminal.
Q: Having had family here and spent a fair bit of time here when you were younger, what is your impression of the city now and its development? Is it the same now?
No, it’s clearly gone through enormous growth. I remember in the ’90s looking across the city from Scenic Drive, and even from this short visit, I can tell from the drive into the airport and conversations I’ve had how much has happened since then.
The other thing I’d add that I think is really important, which wouldn’t have meant much to me as a youngster visiting my grandmother but I am very focused on now, is the kind of partnerships that are needed to succeed.
For example, with the meeting we just had with the Mobility Coalition, you see the congresswoman leading a discussion where you have the city, county, chamber and the (Metropolitan Planning Organization) all – I’m sure not because they always align 100% of the time on everything – moving towards a shared vision.
They are able to sing off the same sheet of music, and that’s what leads to physical, tangible growth on the ground. Keeping that alignment, which I know is not easy, between private and public and between different levels of government is the most important thing in a place with a lot of growth potential like El Paso.
