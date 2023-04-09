Pete Buttigieg

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

 Photo by Herman Delgado

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg concluded his whirlwind tour of the region with a visit to the El Paso International Airport, where he met with air traffic controllers and political and business leaders.

"I remember in the ’90s looking across the city from Scenic Drive, and even from this short visit, I can tell from the drive into the airport and conversations I’ve had how much has happened since then,” Buttigieg says.
Pete Buttigieg speaks with, from left, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego at El Paso International Airport Wednesday.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks with El Paso Inc. in a conference room at El Paso International Airport Wednesday afternoon.
