U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Hispanic Republican whose sprawling district includes hundreds of miles of U.S.-Mexico border, was in El Paso last week where he hosted a “Vote No on Prop K” event, celebrated the opening of his new district office and met with some of the churches and nonprofits responding to the migrant crisis.
Amid the rush of meetings, Gonzales swept briefly into El Paso Inc.’s offices to talk about migration, which has surged ahead of the lifting of Title 42 – a public health measure that has allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants seeking asylum.
He represents Texas District 23, which stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.
Among Gonzales’ stops was Sacred Heart Church, where hundreds of migrants have filled the sidewalks around the church and surrounding blocks. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser has said the region can expect more than 10,000 migrants. There are already an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 migrants on the streets in Juárez.
Ahead of the lifting of Title 42 on May 11, President Joe Biden has sent 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. There are also about 2,500 National Guard troops on the border.
In January, Gonzales introduced legislation that would increase funding for a border security grant program, Operation Stonegarden, which provides funding to law enforcement agencies to assist border patrol efforts. And, last week, he introduced the Border Patrol Parity Act, which would increase the Border Patrol’s minimum pay rate.
Q: Besides your visit to Sacred Heart Church, where else have you been in El Paso this week?
Yesterday, I did a ride-along with the Socorro Police Department. And one of the things that was highlighted to me was that Socorro is 15 minutes from El Paso. It has about 40,000 folks, and they’ve got a little over 40 police officers.
With what is happening because of the border crisis, those police officers are getting sucked in to do other things. What does that mean? When you have a car accident or something happening in your backyard, there are fewer resources because of what is happening. That’s what I worry about with this border crisis.
It’s absolutely heartbreaking. I mean, to see the folks in that situation that they’re in, and their hell isn’t over yet. But what about the people that live here as well? What about the people that are American citizens? What about people that are following the rules? What about the people that travel back and forth to Mexico, which is everybody here, because you have family on the other side or you’re going to visit a doctor or you’re going shopping? It’s just a bad deal all the way around for everyone that it touches.
Q: What is the solution to the border crisis?
Part of what needs to happen is pretty simple: The president needs to enforce the laws that are already on the books. That’s it. There are no new laws that need to be created.
Yes, I have some legislation – I can talk about that – but the president needs to enforce the laws that are on the books. What I see is that’s not happening, and it’s only creating more lawlessness. We don’t feel safe. We can’t go to different places.
I just came from Sacred Heart. Well, there are nearly 1,000 people that are outside, basically homeless. I spoke with the El Paso Police Department earlier, and they said they found cases of measles, mumps, TB, scabies and bed bugs. These are all things that are terrible, and you don’t want to be in that environment.
Q: What is the legislation you have put forward relating to the border crisis?
First of all, border security and immigration are two separate things; they’re related but separate. We need to have a border that protects us from bad actors – folks that are coming on the terrorist watch list or bringing fentanyl that is killing our kids.
I don’t care where you fall in the political spectrum, we should be against that. In the same breath, we’re a nation of immigrants. Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free. What is happening right now is those people that are coming down the asylum route, nine out of 10 do not qualify for asylum.
Q: What does that mean for immigrants who don’t qualify for asylum?
That means they’re going to be in the shadows for the rest of their lives. That’s wrong. Instead of funneling them down the asylum route, we should funnel them down another legal route through work visas. You want to come and work? Great, we have opportunities for you to work. You’ve got to be vetted on the front end and have an employer on the back end.
One piece of legislation I’m working on is the Border Patrol Pay Parity Act. You’re seeing Border Patrol agents that are extremely overwhelmed right now. The act would give Border Patrol agents a 14% pay raise. They need to have a livable wage.
Q: There are reports that smugglers spread misinformation and immigrants come thinking the border is open. How should the U.S. address that?
You need partners. I traveled to Mexico City about a month ago and I sat down with President (Andrés Manuel) López Obrador and we had about a four-hour conversation.
Whether we want to be or not, the U.S. and Mexico are neighbors. We will always be neighbors, and we need to have a good working relationship. Right now, we don’t really have that. There is a gulf; there is a divide. We need to work on that and do a better job, and Mexico needs to do a better job.
We need to work together to solve some of these problems and have those regular communications because a border doesn’t end wherever the line is. Juárez and El Paso are one city; it’s just that half of it is in Mexico, and the other half is in the United States. So, we’ve got to be able to have partners on the Mexican side that can help curb some of this misinformation that is happening. Everybody’s getting their information from social media. We’ve got to be able to do that.
Q: Has your office worked with local organizations here on the border during this migration surge?
We have, and this is what I see too. I see that these nongovernmental organizations and faith-based organizations that have forever done God’s work are suddenly no longer helping Americans. They’re no longer helping the poor, the folks dealing with drug addiction, homeless veterans or mental health. They’re no longer doing any of that; they’re focusing 100% on the border crisis. So, what does that mean? Americans are getting further and further behind. That’s what saddens me as well.
Q: What specific organizations is your office working with locally?
From the Red Cross to Endeavors, another one of the big organizations, to a lot of the faith-based organizations – churches. Some of the national organizations that have come in as well. But the bottom line is that this has to get solved at the federal level.
Q: How so?
The city of El Paso is feeling the brunt of it. I will give them a lot of credit; they’re doing everything they possibly can to keep their head above water. Border Patrol is doing everything they can. The El Paso police are doing everything they can to keep people safe. The City Council and mayor are doing what they can to keep people safe. But this is a federal problem, and the only way this federal problem ends is when President Biden enforces the laws that are already on the books.
He just sent 1,500 troops to the border. I’d rather him send 1,500 immigration judges and folks get their cases heard in days, not years. If they qualify for asylum, welcome to the United States. If they don’t, I’m sorry, you have to go back to your country of origin.
Q: What is your working relationship with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat who represents El Paso?
Look, our politics are very different, and it’s difficult in this environment to work with one another. We were at an event together earlier today. We traveled to Mexico together last. I think there are opportunities for us to work closer together, but I think we have a long way to go.
BOX:
7 quick Qs
On a flight, do you prefer the window, center or aisle seat? If I was smart, I would take the window, but I like to take the aisle.
iPhone or Android? I’m an iPhone guy.
What is your favorite book? “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu.
What do you do in your free time? Chase my six kids around.
What was the last song or podcast you listened to? “Puro Politics,” which is the San Antonio Express News’ podcast done by Gilbert Garcia.
How many countries have you visited in the past two years? 15
Who is your greatest mentor? That’s easy. It’s my grandfather, Jesus Antonio Peña.
What is your favorite spot in El Paso? In the county, one of my favorite spots is San Elizario.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com
