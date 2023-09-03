A new semester began last week for students at the University of Texas at El Paso, and the institution said it anticipates reaching another milestone.
“We expect, right now, we’re going to have our largest incoming class of first-time college students, freshmen, that we’ve ever had and that tops last year’s record,” said Lucas Roebuck, UTEP vice president for marketing and communications.
The enrollment numbers are expected to be released after Sept. 13, UTEP’s fall census day. In the meantime, concerns about the university’s accreditation status linger.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, which accredits UTEP, issued a disclosure statement on June 23 warning that UTEP failed to demonstrate compliance with core requirements. They include providing required information on full-time faculty, program length, qualified administrative/academic officers and program coordination.
John Wiebe, UTEP provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the university is on its way to having the matter resolved.
“We’ve gone ahead and put together a report that outlines all of the information they’ve requested,” Wiebe said. “We’ve run that by some great colleagues, who reviewed it.”
The university expects to submit the final report this week. In December, the commission’s board of trustees will meet to consider the report and UTEP’s accreditation status.
“We have been working very closely with our accreditor’s staff to provide the additional documentation they requested,” UTEP President Heather Wilson told El Paso Inc. “I fully expect the information provided will answer any lingering questions."
The commission has several options for responding to the accreditation issue. The disclosure statement says SACSCOC can remove the warning from UTEP with no additional report; remove the warning and request a fifth-year follow-up report; continue accreditation and warning but request a monitoring report with or without a special committee; continue accreditation but place the university on probation; or remove the university for failing to comply with the principles of accreditation.
The SACSCOC issued warnings to three other Texas universities: LeTourneau University, Southwest Adventist University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. They also issued a warning to High Point University in North Carolina.
The commission first granted UTEP accreditation in 1936. The process to reaffirm an institution’s accreditation status happens every 10 years, and UTEP remains accredited by SACSCOC.
Janea Johnson, public relations and data specialist for SACSCOC, said institutions must follow certain principles and standards to be granted accreditation.
“We allow institutions to demonstrate their compliance with the core requirements in whichever way is best suited for their institution,” Johnson said.
If an institution is not accredited by a federally recognized accrediting agency, she said, “it means that they don’t have access to certain federal funds, such as financial aid. They wouldn’t be eligible for federal grants either.”
Two-thirds of the students at UTEP receive loans, grants and scholarships, Wiebe said. Students receive an average of $8,600 in federal aid.
Wiebe said that he has “no doubt that we’ll maintain our accredited status, and I think that the report that we will submit will satisfy the questions that have been asked.”
