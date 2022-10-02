It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
I’ve been traveling to the border and documenting conditions in the El Paso-Juárez area for the last decade and Laurie grew up in El Paso; nonetheless, neither of us knows what to expect and what we will see.
Within five minutes of leaving the police station, we suddenly encounter four migrants who had come down the steep, treacherous slopes of Mount Cristo Rey and dashed across the highway in front of our vehicle. The agents quickly detain them, have them take off their belts and shoelaces, place personal items like cellphones in plastic bags, give them receipts for the items, and search them.
One migrant from Coahuila, Mexico, has obviously been through this procedure before and knows exactly what to do. Two other men, one from Guatemala, look devastated. They have invested thousands of dollars in this trip, hoping that it will lead to decent jobs in the U.S.
One of the agents says that the fourth man who is heavier is probably the “coyote.” “He wouldn’t be that fat if he had come all the way from Central America,” he said.
Almost immediately, we run across a second group. From Ecuador, they are slightly better dressed. The third group includes a woman and her terrified 8-year-old daughter. You wonder how desperate they were to have come over this rugged mountain in semidarkness.
The woman says she is a diabetic, so Marrero, who is an EMT, makes arrangements for her to be taken to medical care.
So far this fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, the Border Patrol has had 18,897 rescues. This compares to 12,833 in the 2020-21 fiscal year and includes many water-related rescues, as well as falls from the wall. So the medical care provided by EMTs like Marrero is an essential part of the Border Patrol’s mission.
Next, we drive to the border wall between Anapra, Mexico, and Sunland Park, N.M.
I go there every time I’m in the area and follow the wall eastward where it ends so that I can talk to the Mexican soldiers who patrol the Mexican side. I went there the day before and saw that soldiers had detained four Salvadorans who had attempted to cross. I had never seen this before, and, frankly, had been skeptical of their commitment to controlling the wall.
This time, however, we drive westward; the agents want to show us a new surveillance tower.
We immediately see where a red cross has been painted on the wall. This was where in March 2021 two sisters from Ecuador, aged 3 and 5, were dropped over the wall by smugglers.
The whole incident was filmed by the surveillance system, and Border Patrol agents were quickly able to rescue the girls. Otherwise, they could have died from exposure.
It’s one example of the cruelty of the organized, multibillion-dollar smuggling industry that originates in the Latin American countries from which the migrants come and stretches through Mexico into the United States where migrants are sometimes held in stash houses and forced to come up with even more money if they want to be freed.
There is recent good news that a smuggling ring in south Texas was dismantled and smugglers arrested and indicted. The investigation involved officials from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador – a sign of much-needed international cooperation.
Our next stop is the Chihuahuita area of El Paso, next to the railyard. Here there is a gap between two sections of the wall where asylum seekers can pass to turn themselves into the Border Patrol. We expect a small number of migrants there but are stunned to see a crowd of 300 to 400 migrants, mostly men and almost all from Venezuela.
Why Venezuela when the countries we typically talk about are Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador?
Other than Syria, no country in the world has had a mass exodus that matches that of Venezuela. Roughly 25% of its population has fled because of poverty, corruption and violence.
For us Americans, however, this exodus has been somewhat disguised because most of those fleeing their country have gone south, mainly to Colombia but also Peru and Ecuador.
Now they are making the treacherous trip north across the remote, roadless and highly dangerous Darién Gap on the border with Panama.
The crowd at Chihuahuita looks overwhelming. But the Border Patrol contingent, fewer than six officers when we first arrive, has organized the migrants into lines. Some are tired and scared as can be expected, but many are cheerful and anxious to pose for photos and to describe their experiences and their hopes for the future.
The Border Patrol has set up mobile processing centers using retrofitted school buses. Despite the enormous numbers of migrants, the processing begins to move quickly.
The agents say that morale is much higher than it was back in 2019 when they struggled with the surge of migrants. Many improvements have been made like the surveillance tower we saw earlier and a new central processing center designed for 1,700 migrants. Perhaps more importantly, federal immigration authorities have a powerful working relationship with the city of El Paso, which is discussing another processing center, and volunteer organizations like Annunciation House.
By late morning when our ride-along ends, I am frankly exhausted. But the day is only half over for agents Hutchinson, Rivera and Marrero. Here are some of my reactions.
First, I can’t thank the agents enough for this experience. What was continuously obvious throughout the morning – during the detentions near Mount Cristo Rey and the processing of the huge crowd in Chihuahuita – was their professionalism. To quote Marrero, “I do it with dignity and respect towards the migrants, make sure that they’re safe.”
Second, despite the intensifying political debate about the border and immigration, the reality is that the Border Patrol is doing a remarkable job of securing our border with the tools they have.
Third, roughly 95% of the migrants we saw on Sept. 13 had crossed the border peacefully and turned themselves in to exercise their legal right to ask for asylum.
Last, a closing quote from Marrero that sums up my memory of this unique morning., “It takes a lot for me not to be in a good mood.”
These agents approached their very difficult work with commitment but also good humor.
Morgan Smith visits the border monthly and writes about border issues. He can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net. Denver photographer Laurie Smith grew up in El Paso and can be reached at lsmithphoto@mac.com. Her website is LaurieSmithPhoto.com.
