About 100 years after Jose Berroteran escaped Mexico – and a firing squad – during the Mexican Revolution, 100 members and four generations of his family came together for a very special reunion in El Paso.
On Labor Day Weekend, the family, which has deep El Paso roots, met at the Hilton Garden Inn on the Eastside to connect, swap stories and gather for a big group photo.
Native El Pasoan Xavier Berroteran, 67, said the reunion – which now includes brothers, sisters, cousins, mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers and close friends from across the U.S – began as a meet and greet with a half-brother from Alaska.
“He came to Las Cruces, and we got together with a couple of cousins and other family members who wanted to meet him,” he said. “It was going to start at my house and then suddenly everyone wanted to attend, so we ended up having a family reunion.”
The Berroterans’ history in El Paso dates to the 1910s, when Xavier’s grandfather, Jose Berroteran, needed to escape Mexico with his family. This was during the Mexican Revolution, a 10-year struggle that bled into cities, including Chihuahua.
Jose, who was an alderman in charge of parks and recreation in Chihuahua City, learned that Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa’s troops had set out to capture anyone connected to dictator Porfirio Diaz’s regime.
Jose made the decision to escape with his family, including three sons, via train to the U.S.-Mexico border. One of those sons was Jose Jr., Xavier’s father, who was four at the time.
But along the way, the train stopped somewhere near Juárez. Jose found himself surrounded by a firing squad ready to execute him as soon as he stepped outside.
“Luckily enough, he had gone to school with one of the leaders, he talked him into letting him go and was told to never come back,” said Xavier.
Jose would get off the train and walk the rest of the journey. It took him a week to arrive in El Paso and reconnect with his family. Jose would have six sons: Alfredo, Enrique, Jose Jr., Sal, Roberto and Carlos.
Sal Berroteran worked eight years as a parks and recreation alderman for the city of El Paso, just as his father had in Chihuahua City. Sal also has an El Paso park named for him in the Far East.
Suzanne Berroteran-Gomez is the daughter of Alfredo, who was the oldest son among the six brothers.
She said the brothers would have their own family reunions, but they didn’t happen for more than 10 years after all the brothers died.
“Part of having this reunion is to give a sense of belonging and a sense of knowing where you come from,” Berroteran-Gomez said. “It’s also to recognize the struggles our ancestors went through to provide us, and their descendants, more opportunities.”
The oldest of the attendees was Enriqueta Perry, who is 94. She said it feels wonderful to be living at her age and meeting the young generation at the reunion.
“I’m a very lucky, lucky person,” said Perry, who married and later divorced Carlos.
A native El Pasoan, Perry said she met Carlos at a grammar school sometime around World War II, when she was 14.
“Carlos and I ended up having four children, two boys and two girls, and we stayed married for about 10 years,” she said. “I’m so thrilled the family has always called me their aunt.”
Patricia Berroteran-Jasso, Roberto’s daughter, was the party planner for the reunion, handling catering with the hotel and making the decorations.
She said having the gathering was important for the younger generation.
“They don’t pay attention that our family was from Mexico and came over because of the revolution,” Berroteran-Jasso said. “It’s more about trying to share how much family we really have and how spread out the Berroteran name really is.”
From the positive responses to the gathering, Xavier said they plan to have another reunion.
“We saw a lot of history and a lot of pictures,” he said. “We got to speak with so many different heads and got a little closer.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
