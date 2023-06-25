As the final hours of the controversial Title 42 were winding down, nearly all of the thousands of migrants who had been gathering for months at the border barrier in El Paso were gone.
From the early morning hours of May 11 – Title 42’s last day – U.S. Border Patrol agents were escorting groups of migrants, numbering between 45 and 50, through the large gates of this section of the border wall.
Some of the migrants made the sign of the cross as they traversed the open gate. Others kissed their hands and raised their palms to the sky, mouthing words silently, presumably thanks and prayers for concluding their long, harrowing journey to the border.
In the nighttime hours, they boarded transport vehicles to be taken for interviews in El Paso processing centers.
Just after 10 a.m., midnight on the East Coast, the final two U.S. Border Patrol Suburbans moved slowly down the dirt road of the levee, driving away with the last group of migrants of the Title 42 era.
The controversial pandemic health policy started by President Trump in 2020, which allowed immigration authorities to quickly expel migrants, had ended quietly and orderly contrary to the predictions of chaos at the border.
At one point, an estimated 10,000 to 25,000 migrants had gathered in Juárez, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, who was preparing for a surge at the end of Title 42.
“We know that the numbers are going to be extremely high because of the accumulation of people waiting for Title 42 to end,” he said shortly before Title 42 ended.
But the post-Title 42 surge that he and many other border officials expected, never materialized.
The reasons why, experts said, include the increased use of the CBP One app, effective messaging, enhanced enforcement at the border between Guatemala and Mexico and fear of penalties for illegally entering the U.S.
“I was surprised it didn’t happen,” Constance Wannamaker said, a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the Asylum Conference Planning Committee. “I think the messaging actually worked. People are saying they want to try to do it legally because they’re afraid of expedited removal proceedings.”
Expedited removal proceedings are a part of President Biden’s border enforcement measures announced in January – a policy that “will expand and expedite legal pathways for orderly migration and result in new consequences for those who fail to use those legal pathways,” according to a White House announcement.
This means that migrants attempting to enter the country illegally “will be increasingly subject to expedited removal to their country of origin and subject to a five-year ban on reentry.”
Fewer crossings
Immigration after Title 42, for the moment, appears to be under control, local immigration observers say.
“This ending of Title 42 and what could have been an absolute disaster, has, up until this point, been fairly smooth,” said Jeremy Anderson, an immigration attorney with the Anderson Immigration Law Group in Downtown El Paso.
Local Border Patrol officials have also noted the decrease in migration figures.
After the ending of Title 42, “the El Paso Sector has seen a decrease in migrant encounters. Since June, we have averaged 435 migrants a day,” said Claudio Herrera-Baeza, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
Statistics from CBP and the Migration Policy Institute provide a snapshot of what’s occurring at the U.S.-Mexico border after the May 11 ending of Title 42.
Encounters between ports of entry – typically people who are either presenting themselves to Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the Rio Grande or who are arrested while attempting to evade capture – also dropped considerably after Title 42 ended.
“From May 1-11, U.S. Border Patrol encountered 98,850 individuals between ports of entry along the Southwest border,” states a CBP operational update released June 20. “After the termination of the order as of 11:59 pm ET on May 11 through the end of the month on May 31, U.S. Border Patrol’s encounters between ports of entry along the Southwest border were 70,394” – a drop of nearly 29%.
That’s “about 9,000 migrants per day before May 11 down to 3,500 per day after,” tweeted Migration Policy Institute analyst Ariel Ruiz.
After the ending of Title 42, more migrants are headed to the ports of entry, rather than attempting to cross through the border wall, the numbers show.
The majority of the 35,317 encounters at ports of entry along the Southwest border in May – 72%, according to the Migration Policy Institute – occurred after Title 42 ended.
Buggy app
The data reflects that more migrants are able to successfully use the Customs and Border Protection’s notoriously buggy CBP One app to start their asylum application process, leading to a more orderly process through ports of entry, rather than the uncontrolled surges seen previously at the border.
Kathleen Bush-Joseph, an immigration attorney and an associate policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute, agreed that the increased use of the CBP One application is one reason that the surge has not materialized.
“What we’re hearing is that people have received the message that the CBP One portal is now the way to attempt to enter the United States,” she said. “But that raises the question of at what point do people become frustrated, and at what point do people stop trying to use the CBP One application and try to enter without authorization?”
Wannamaker agreed that frustration with the app – which she said has improved marginally from its original rollout – may lead to an uptick in immigration numbers.
“I think after a while they’re going to get tired of waiting in Mexico and try to come in,” she said.
Confusion and uncertainty
Another reason that a migration surge did not occur, Anderson said, is that “there is increased enforcement at the border between Guatemala and Mexico, and Mexican immigration authorities are enforcing the law, not allowing vast amounts of people to travel to the border regions anymore.”
Bush-Joseph said migrants are also unsure what next step to take and are remaining either in Mexico or in their home countries.
“I think that confusion is a word that is really important here, as well as uncertainty,” she said. “When people do not know what to expect or what the situation is, then of course they take a step back and try to assess the situation.”
The delay in migrants coming to the border, she added, is also caused by immigration attorneys and nonprofit organizations needing time to understand the new immigration policies being implemented by the Biden presidency.
“Attorneys who are trying to advise people, and the nonprofit organizations along the border who are running shelters or assisting migrants, they have been taking time to process what the new rules mean,” she said. “I’ve been on a lot of calls with attorneys who are trying to work through these very extensive rules, hundreds of pages, which is a lot to analyze, make sense of it.”
Wary of penalties
Wannamaker also attributed the lower-than-expected migration numbers to a growing understanding from migrants that if they are apprehended while crossing illegally, it will seriously undermine their effort to one day enter the U.S. legally.
“The administration is moving pretty quickly, with a lot more people being deported in the expedited removal process more expeditiously than in the past,” she said. “People are hearing that people are being deported really quickly, and so now they’re trying to come in legally because they’re afraid of being sent back to their country and punished, and not being able to apply legally,” she said.
But this may only be a pause in the surge, experts said.
“There are groups in Central America and South America that are making their way down, so we’ll see how that’s dealt with,” Anderson said. “I foresee over the next few months that we’re going to see more desperate people trying to get across.”
Bush-Joseph said a surge may or may not occur, and described a complex dynamic that influences whether people ultimately decide to make the journey to the U.S. border.
“It depends on so many factors,” she said. “It depends on home-country conditions, as well as conditions in Mexico, and the (U.S.) administration’s capacity to continue to do these enforcement operations.
“Also it depends on the funding of the operations. So there really is a lot in the mix. It is very hard to predict.”
This story was produced with the support of the Puente News Collaborative, a binational partnership of news organizations in Juárez and El Paso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.