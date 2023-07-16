editor's pick Nonstop to Long Beach El Paso Inc. staff writer Jul 16, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo provided by city of El Paso Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save El Paso International Airport on Tuesday celebrated Southwest Airlines new daily non-stop flight to Long Beach, Calif. Festivities included a big cake, snacks and water-cannon salute. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tourism Armed Forces × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. Best of El Paso A monthly curated email filled with giveaways, coupons, upcoming events and features of the top places, people and things around town. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSunland Park Mall gets new owner, plans for revitalizationKappy's Corner: Tex Mex Motors’ shines spotlight on the borderTommy Gonzalez's pay as Midland city manager: $350,000UTEP gets warning on accreditation status over ‘clerical’ issuesPlaza Classic Film Festival: El Paso Jewish community examined in documentaryTommy Gonzalez finalist for Midland city manager positionKa-thunk! Steel plates are sticking around amid road paving delaysAuto parts maker to invest $72M in Santa TeresaEl Paso auto executive honored as a 40 Under 40Whispers Images Videos CommentedTommy Gonzalez's pay as Midland city manager: $350,000 (2)“I am no longer the happy, innocent girl I was”: Victims' family members confront El Paso gunman in court (1)El Paso Opera artistic director chosen for Opera America leadership program (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Dodging a water crisis Caboots: Fourth generation business taking strides in bootmaking Contractor challenges city over bid process Two massacres, two different decisions The centurion educators: EPISD’s oldest schools the past 140 years ‘Hamilton’ mania United Way of El Paso County continues to evolve at 100 Downtown Lions roar into next centennial
