Tracy Spears, a speaker, author and founder of the Exceptional Leaders Lab in Tulsa, Oklahoma, gives the keynote speech at the Reimagine nonprofit conference, held May 3-4 at the Starlight Event Center. Presented by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, the conference included speakers, panels and professional development opportunities for nonprofits.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fenenbock, Cabrera settle lawsuit involving Texas online charter school
- El Paso Mother's Day events: Brunch, wineries and more
- Thrown a pandemic curveball, welder starts academy
- II-VI Incorporated and Coherent, Inc. Announce Refiling of Premerger Notification and Report ...
- Paul Foster's Kress building restoration to include spa, food hall and (maybe) a tunnel
- Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue statements in the wake of actress' explosive testimony
- El Pasoan accepted into Leadership Women 2022 class
- Whispers: Hollywood in El Paso, Cyclo de Mayo and Emilio Marentes
- Hospital foundation gala raises $410,000
- Kappy's Corner: 6 Miners eligible for NFL draft. Will they get called?
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Families frustrated by condition of cemetery
- N.M. seeks opportunity in Texas border snarls
- Amid nursing shortage, schools work to fill gap
- Nonprofits gather for Reimagine!
- SBA celebrates borderland’s small businesses
- PechaKucha gathering makes in-person return
- Volunteer shelters helping migrants on the border
- Tom Felton dreamed of becoming a violinist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.