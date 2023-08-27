Once brimming with life and fun parties, the old Hacienda Café has sat vacant for decades.
Now, a nonprofit has plans to transform the historic adobe building and surrounding property into an oasis-like, meditative space to learn about global migration and its history.
Abara, an organization that offers three-day educational border trips and resource connections, will renovate the old Hacienda and surrounding four acres off Paisano in South-Central El Paso. This summer, City Council approved a rezoning request for the property, from heavy manufacturing/historic to general mixed use/historic.
“It’s a space almost like no other in the Southwest, unique in the history it presents in that location,” said Sami DiPasquale, executive director of Abara.
Redevelopment plans for the site include a cafe and cantina at the old Hacienda; venue space; marketplace; guesthouses; meditative gardens and outdoor spaces; a chapel; and cultural arts spaces.
The property also includes boarded up and inhabited apartments, and DiPasquale said the organization inherited about seven tenants in those units.
DiPasquale said friends of Abara were able to finance private loans to acquire the properties. The Hacienda renovation and redevelopment project will be a multiyear, multiphase process.
The first phase, DiPasquale said, includes a $2 million capital campaign to pay off the loans and fully acquire the properties.
“There’s some flexibility of what phases come after phase one,” he said. “For instance, the historic Hacienda could be the next phase. It’s really reliant on money, the capital campaign, if there’s interest first in renovating the Hacienda.”
The Hacienda site and surrounding property are a significant part of the history of global migration. The site sits on a river ford where historians believe Spanish explorer Don Juan de Oñate first crossed the Rio Grande in 1598.
The property is dotted with historical markers and plaques, and DiPasquale said its significance predates Oñate’s crossing.
The restaurant’s building was constructed in 1840 as a residence for El Paso pioneer Simeon Hart, the founder of Hart’s Mill.
The Hacienda operated as a popular restaurant from 1940 to 1996. After a short revitalization, it closed again in 2004. An effort to reopen it as a restaurant around 2006 did not come to fruition.
The old restaurant looks largely the same, though dusty. DiPasquale said the building needs a lot of work, and that the nonprofit recently did an adobe study on the thick walls.
The nearby Old Fort Bliss barracks are not part of the Abara property or rezoning.
“We’re open and excited to have that be part of the project in the future, but they are not,” DiPasquale said.
Abara is headquartered on Wyoming near Downtown El Paso.
DiPasquale said the property first got on the nonprofit’s radar when they were doing educational trips to the border and learning about migration and its effects on people.
“Over the years, looking over at what had been the Hacienda, it was boarded up, neglected, and I’d look over and think, this is an amazing space to explore all these issues,” he said. “Over time, I started feeling really moved, and had really hoped to acquire some of those properties and old one-story buildings.”
The Hacienda property is so close to the border wall that your cell phone may welcome you to Mexico. There’s a gravel road and easements maintained by the federal government, and DiPasquale said the nonprofit is working to coordinate those things with plans to build a walkable, meditative space.
“We host people from all backgrounds. Almost everyone is astounded by the actual reality of the border,” DiPasquale said. “When you’re living far away, you can have a vision of what the border is actually like.”
