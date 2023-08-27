Hacienda

Plans for the old Hacienda include a café and cantina.

 Photos by Sara Sanchez

Once brimming with life and fun parties, the old Hacienda Café has sat vacant for decades.

Sami DiPasquale

Sami DiPasquale, executive director of Abara, said the Hacienda renovation will be a multiyear process. The first phase includes a $2 million capital campaign.
Hacienda

The Hacienda on Friday
