A California nonprofit will soon be making El Paso home for its Texas hub.
Together We Rise, an organization that works to improve the lives of youth in foster care, recently purchased the three-story building at 641 N. Stanton in Downtown for an undisclosed price.
Victoria Moran, controller of Together We Rise, said Texas has the second highest rates of youth in foster care. She said the nonprofit had offices in Austin but closed them due to the pandemic.
“We definitely wanted to go back out to Texas, and this opportunity happened very quickly,” Moran said.
The nonprofit does events and has a network of volunteers in Texas. Moran said Together We Rise wants to be another community partner in providing resources for youth in foster care.
The building was constructed in 2000. In 2022 it was valued at $920,530, according to the Central Appraisal District. The building was formerly a WestStar Title Insurance location.
The building has two stories on top of a parking structure. Moran said it’s still unclear whether the nonprofit would take over the entire building.
“There’s a possibility of renting out one of the floors as we build. Ideas are still kind of in the works right now,” she said.
Moran said there wasn’t a specific number she could share about how much Together We Rise is investing in the building.
“We are working with local architects and have received a couple of different proposals,” she said.
Together We Rise has about 45 employees in California and remote locations, Moran said, and the nonprofit expects to create 10 to 20 new jobs in El Paso.
“We’re very employee-focused and thought it would be a great opportunity to create more jobs in El Paso,” Moran said. “We’ve traveled out there quite frequently, and it’s just gorgeous. Downtown is beautiful. We definitely want to be a part of that growth as well.”
Moran said the new jobs would be in the nonprofit’s service activities department, which nationally coordinates corporate team-building and donation projects.
“We’ll set them up with all that,” Moran said. “We link them with local agencies so they’re giving back to their community.”
Moran said the nonprofit would eye recent graduates of nearby colleges for its workforce.
“College students need jobs, want to give back, and we have a younger staff that comes out of college wanting to jump in,” Moran said. “We definitely want to do that in Texas as well.”
The nonprofit also runs a $90,000 scholarship program and helps provide essential and comfort items for youth in foster care, including duffel bags and birthday items.
Nadia Baem, an agent with Grayce Property Consultants, represented Together We Rise. She’s also on the board of the Downtown Management District.
“They’re very excited to call El Paso their home,” Baem said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
