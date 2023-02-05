If you’ve driven to your local 7-Eleven recently, you’ve probably noticed the building is being painted blue, black and red and new “DK” signs are going up.
It’s time for El Pasoans to get used to it as Delek US Holdings Inc., a Tennessee-based energy company, is rebranding every 7-Eleven as DK.
As convenience stores on some of El Paso’s busiest corners have been remodeled and the DK signs have gone up, El Pasoans like Ariel Martinez have been scratching their heads.
“I just don’t know what it is. What is DK?” said Martinez, echoing the views of many El Pasoans who have taken to social media to express their confusion. “I know it’s a gas station, but I just have no idea what DK means. All I could think of was something like Donkey Kong.”
Although foot traffic at its stores fell last year, 7-Eleven was the most popular convenience store chain in El Paso, according to data collected by Placer.ai, a New York-based location analytics company.
Foot traffic at 7-Eleven stores in El Paso was down 5.2% in Dec. 2022 compared to the prior year. Circle K was down 3.7%, Valero 4.4% and Speedway 12.8%.
Delek (NYSE: DKL) acquired 7-Eleven convenience stores with its June 2017 purchase of Alon USA Energy and its oil refineries. Delek operates 249 convenience stores in Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas, including 77 stores in El Paso.
According to Delek’s public filing, the company terminated its license agreement with 7-Eleven Inc. in 2018.
Delek reported that it expected to remove the 7-Eleven branding, under the terms of the termination agreement, by Dec. 31, 2021. It’s unclear why the rebranding took longer in El Paso. El Paso Inc. reached out to Delek for a statement, but the company declined to comment.
The gas stations will remain Alon and sell Alon gasoline, but the convenience stores will no longer sell 7-Eleven products, including Slurpees.
“7-Eleven’s logo was kind of retro, but the overall colors when driving by one or stopping at one seemed bright, clean and kind of welcoming,” said Martinez, who is a pastor at Del Sol Church. “These DK colors now just seem very dark. I don’t know if I would want to go there during the nighttime.”
“I think they have to introduce themselves,” he added. “Or at least let us know what makes them special or different from other gas stations.”
