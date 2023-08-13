Turning on the lights for new developments continues to be a challenge amid lingering supply chain issues that have created a shortage of transformers in the El Paso area.
Since El Paso Inc. last reported on the backlogs in May 2022, many of the challenges that have delayed deliveries of the key electrical grid parts have persisted. And the waits have exacerbated construction delays for developers.
El Paso Electric said last week that their longest wait times for transformers have ranged from 52 to even 70 weeks, well over a year.
“We’ve been working diligently since last year to try to maintain sufficient orders in the pipeline so that we can have future deliveries,” said Omar Gallegos, vice president of transmission and distribution at El Paso Electric.
“The supply chain situation with transformers hasn’t necessarily gotten better in terms of lead time,” he added. “We try to do all we can to have a continuous flow of transformers. Once they arrive, they’re being deployed right away.”
The lack of transformers, which are devices that take an input voltage and change it to a different output voltage, is not unique to El Paso.
The National Association of Home Builders, or NAHB, brought attention to the issue in late 2021, when the pandemic exposed and heightened longtime problems with the production and delivery of electrical grid parts. Problems include factory shutdowns and supply chain breakdowns.
“They’re having issues getting some of the components they need to manufacture the transformers,” Gallegos said. “While there are things in our control that we can do in terms of placing orders, some of the things that we cannot control are the upstream supply chain challenges that our manufacturers in turn are having.”
In a November 2022 letter to Congress, NAHB and other electric and construction companies stressed the importance of addressing the issues. The letter stated the average lead time to procure a distribution transformer had risen 443% since 2020 and orders were taking more than a year to fulfill.
Transformer costs have also increased. The price of pad-mounted versions of the device has risen 400% since 2020.
El Paso builders and developers have grown familiar with the long wait times and supply backlogs on essential components for utility hookups, including transformers.
“The fact is local guys are competing against quite a few different people to get transformers,” said Ray Adauto, vice president of the El Paso Association of Home Builders. “Anytime TxDOT needs something, priority is given to them. If El Paso Electric needs to put a transformer at a hospital, that’s what they’re going to do. Residential transformers, unfortunately, are not as prioritized.”
Over the last year, Adauto said, there have been homes completed but that could not be occupied because there was no electricity.
“Developers are the ones that are really dealing with this,” he said. “They are the ones that need to install the utilities that go into the house. Again, they’re at the mercy of the electric company not being able to source transformers.”
Due to the shortages, El Paso Electric has been keeping extra inventory for use in emergencies.
“Going into the summer, we did reserve an amount of emergency stock into our inventory when we potentially see transformer failures because of the high temperatures,” Gallegos said.
Andrea Hutchins, CEO of the El Paso Chamber, said the issue needs to be tackled on a global scale. With El Paso being near the border, she said, there are opportunities to nearshore different products.
Small businesses in El Paso need to prepare and work with caution using their electricity, Hutchins said.
“I think there are many companies in El Paso who maybe underestimate a transformer’s capabilities,” she said. “We need to continue to put money into research so that we can have more control over which products are manufactured in the United States. We need to continue to look at other resources.”
Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said there needs to be a focus on helping more U.S. manufacturers build transformers.
“There needs to be a lot of open discussion to create open lines of opportunity to access the products, to build them, for the people to make them, the money to buy them, and the rules and regulations to get them into the market,” Ramos-Davidson said.
Even though homebuilders and others in the construction industry are struggling, Adauto said, they are doing their best to move forward.
“The transformer issues won’t go away for the foreseeable future,” he said. “The labor problem probably won’t go away for the foreseeable future. I’m grateful for the success we’ve had this year, but it took a year to build our house and to overcome a lot of the issues I talked about.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
