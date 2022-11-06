Pecan tree leaves may be yellowing with colder temperatures, but work is heating up to understand the plant’s genetics.
Jennifer Randall, a professor, molecular biologist and plant pathologist at NMSU, recently received an $8 million grant from the Specialty Crop Research Initiative, a USDA and National Institute of Food and Agriculture program.
“It’s one of our native trees in America. It provides great nuts for us, so I think it’s really important we study and understand it,” Randall said. “Especially because they’re long-lived. These trees will outlive us, and it’s important we understand and preserve them.”
Certain regions in Mexico have lost up to 40% of their pecan harvests to a disorder known as vivipary that causes nuts to germinate prematurely on trees, according to NMSU. The condition has started to pop up in Arizona and Texas and researchers are hoping to develop genetic tools to breed pecan trees that are resistant to it and other issues.
Pecans are a native tree of North America, from Illinois south to some parts of Mexico, Randall said.
But the trees are not native to the Paso del Norte region and were brought here and planted. The Stahmann family planted acres of trees near Mesilla in the 1930s. Pecans are now prevalent in the region and are an economic driver for many farms.
In the Oct. 26 Texas weather and crop report, Texas A&M Agrilife researchers said growers are expecting good to excellent yields and quality in this year’s harvest.
The grant will allow NMSU to look at specific genetic traits, like timing of the bud breaks and flowering, of different pecan trees in New Mexico, Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Texas and Georgia.
Researchers will also look at salinity tolerance, disease resistance, insect tolerance and microbiome composition.
“We know there’s resistance in certain pecan types, and we’re going to figure out genetics for that,” Randall said.
The grant allocations are broken down over the next few years. In addition to NMSU, there are several other institutions working on the grant, including the University of Arizona, Texas A&M and the University of Oklahoma.
In southern New Mexico, researchers will be working at NMSU experimental orchards and with some growers in the region.
Randall has been studying pecan trees for several years. In 2016, she and her team received a grant from the USDA NIFA to fund genome sequencing of the pecan tree.
“That has continued to allow us to keep building on the science for trees,” Randall said.
Randall said the work she does on pecans can help growers now and in the future. She said studies on water drought tolerance can help growers learn whether less water is required for pecans, and what the impact is.
For future trees, Randall said looking at the genetics helps researchers understand nutrient uptake and develop more disease-resistant pecan breeds.
“As we learn how that works, we will be able to breed better trees for those future situations,” Randall said.
As part of the grant, Randall will be working with an NMSU gaming and learning center to develop an interactive simulation for researchers, students and growers to better understand how climate and genetics impact pecan tree growth.
“It will be used to simulate a growing zone, what genotype will work better as the environment changes through time,” Randall said. “We’re pretty excited about that.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.