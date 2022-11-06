Every week, Darin McFadden is outside the Corbett Center Student Union at New Mexico State University selling crewneck sweaters, T-shirts and baseball caps from his brand 7Seventeen.
McFadden, a 22-year-old graduate student and musician at NMSU, wanted to have his own merchandise as people discovered his music. To help fund his venture and support himself, McFadden, whose artist name is DRN, sold his old clothes and now works more than one job.
“7Seventeen was originally to sell musical products like beats I produced, but I steered away from that because I didn’t like to do that as much,” said McFadden, who is studying industrial engineering. “I started coming up with designs and putting them into clothes and started selling my own stuff.”
He launched his brand in September.
“I enjoy the fact that I’m able to just be out there and people saying, ‘this is dope,’ to my clothes,” he said.
McFadden was born in Maryland and earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University. He has had an interest in music since he started practicing the piano when he was 4.
“I got into making music when I was 16 and started producing instrumental beats,” McFadden said. “Gradually, I started writing and recording my own songs.”
McFadden said he produces rock music with the guitar as his main instrument. He draws inspiration from bands like Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.
The name of his brand is based on the date – July 17, 2018 – that he released his first independent album, “What’s Done in the Dark.”
Since attending NMSU, McFadden has had a more relaxed schedule to work on 7Seventeen.
“When I was an undergrad with six classes daily, I had a lot less time for what I wanted to do,” he said. “With being a graduate student, I just have classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, meaning I can go out to sell my clothes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
At his table and through his website, 7SeventeenLLC.com, McFadden sells more than 100 items, ranging from a $10 graphic tee to a $50 button-down jacket.
“All my clothes are high quality with substance, and I wouldn’t just put any random stuff out there without carefully thinking about it and with good intent first,” he said. “People might stop by and not buy my stuff. But we get that interaction, and they get familiarized with me the next time I sell my clothes.”
Each product has different designs that reshape and remodel the 7Seventeen name. Among his most popular products are shirts, shorts and hats with “Do What You Love” on them.
“I had 20 ‘Do What You Love’ caps in sky blue, purple, pink, yellow and red,” McFadden said on Thursday. “Now there’s only one more red one left.”
When asked about what “Do What You Love” means, he said it’s about being free.
“To me, it means you’re going towards something that you want to do, and it’s nothing that you’re being pushed or forced to do,” McFadden said. “There are people older than me who complain about their job, and I don’t want that for myself. Everyone has a choice.”
One area he’d like to improve is his advertising and marketing.
“Overall, my biggest challenge has been promoting on social media,” he said.
In the future, McFadden sees himself opening a clothing store and continuing to make clothes while working as a musician.
“I’ve been working on some music, but I’m working on the clothes more now,” McFadden said. “I’m still figuring everything out, but I want to expand and get more people on to create a team.”
Earlier this year, McFadden released his third album, “Reflections,” under his artist name DRN on streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.